There's a Messy Love Triangle on MTV's 'Buckhead Shore' — But Who Is Parker Lipman Dating Now?

Parker spoke of the situation with In Touch Weekly, saying, "For me, it just was not an easy position to be in. [Katie] is someone I dated and that I loved for the last four years."

"Then you bring Savannah into the mix, who I’m dating," she continued. "So then, I have two people that I care about under the same roof and I have to navigate — and play damage control the whole time.”

It’s certainly never easy to be placed in an awkward situation with a current and former partner, but the living arrangements clearly took things to a whole new level.