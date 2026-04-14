Porsha Williams Is in Love! Inside Her Relationship Timeline With Patrice Sway Mckinney "We ended up connecting in the DMs." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 14 2026, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@porsha4real

Whether you’re a fan, foe, or consider yourself neutral when it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, no one can dispute the fact that the entrepreneur always follows her heart. Throughout her tenure on the hit Bravo franchise, fans have watched Porsha navigate various relationships, from her ex-husband, Kordell Stewart, to her newly minted ex, Simon Guobadia.

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Throughout the heartbreak, Porsha has made it clear that she will not give up on love. While she’s had some interesting dalliances — we’re looking at you, Bolo — we knew that it was only a matter of time before the Go Naked Hair co-founder would find the right match, and it appears that all is well in the love department for Porsha and her main squeeze, real estate developer Patrice Sway McKinney.

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Porsha Williams and Patrice Sway McKinney’s relationship timeline starts in 2018.

During a December 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Porsha revealed that she and Sway had been friends since 2018. "She and I had actually connected years and years ago on Instagram," Porsha explained during a December 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I had seen her page and liked a couple of things, you know, give a like here and that. So we had a little communication on Instagram over eight years ago."

The two lost contact after Sway got a new Instagram account. However, the pair were able to reconnect again. "Her page looked totally different, so I didn't connect the two, but I was still connected to her and her spirit, so I was like, 'Boom.' Click another like. You know what I mean? And then we ended up connecting in the DMs, and kind of from there I met her with [my sister] Lauren, and we had some drinks and we had a good time."

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In November 2025, Porsha confirmed her relationship with Sway with an Instagram post.

Cheers to a hard launch! On Nov. 28, 2025, Porsha shook Instagram by posting that she is currently off the market. In the photo, Porsha posted a photo of herself and Sway for her birthday. The two look very enamored with each other as Porsha is seen laughing with her head pressed on Sway’s shoulder, as Sway grins for the camera.

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This post follows Porsha’s appearance at BravoCon 2025, where she shared that she was taking her time dating two people — a man and a woman. “I am dating, but I have started to focus on someone,” she said. “So even though we’re talking about Love Hotel, I hope that this could be something.”

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Porsha and Sway are going strong.

It turns out that Porsha’s hopes have manifested. Since November 2025, Porsha and Sway have been displaying their affection for one another on Instagram, from gorgeous vacations to thoughtful Valentine’s Day posts.

In fact, Porsha and Sway shared a post of her press day in NYC, where she stopped by Watch What Happens Live, and Sway got the opportunity to meet Andy Cohen. And judging by Porsha’s comments, Andy is a Sway fan.

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