Paul Rudd Is the Proud Co-Owner an Upstate New York Candy Shop By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 20 2023, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

It’s quite common for entertainers and public figures to have other endeavors outside of show business. Jay-Z founded the luxury sports bar 40/40 Club in New York City. Radio host and entrepreneur Angela Yee own a juice bar in Brooklyn N.Y. Actress and singer Teyana Taylor once owned a nail salon, Junie Bee Nails, in her native Harlem, N.Y.

Now, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd has joined the ranks of celebs starting businesses outside of the entertainment world. Paul has decided to turn his love for sweets into a business with a candy shop. Here’s everything that we know.

Paul Rudd is the co-owner of Samuel’s Candy Shop in upstate New York.

There are plenty of ways to make a living with something you’re passionate about. While most fans are used to seeing Paul on the small and big screen, folks can also see him behind the counter at Samuel’s Sweet Shop. Per Samuel’s Sweet Shop’s Instagram bio, the business is described as a “cozy coffee bar and sweet shop located in the charming, historic village of Rhinebeck, New York,” in Dutchess County. The candy store is around two hours away from New York City.

Per People, Samuel’s Sweet Shop is co-owned by Paul and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The two actors reportedly stepped in to take over the shop once Ira Gutner, the original owner, passed away in 2014. "I'll tell you what is a really unheralded candy that is another one of my all-time faves: the white Tic Tac,” Paul told the publication. “There's a little hint of vanilla or something in it that is really low-key fantastic. Everyone knows the orange Tic Tacs — they crush, they're so damn great. But white? If you had to go, 'Which one do you like better?' — that's a real Sophie's choice for me."

Paul continued, “The long tube of bottle caps? I can't get them because I'll eat the whole tube of bottle caps, or I'll eat the entire tube of the fruit Mentos.” The 53-year-old actor went on to share that he has “the candy taste of a 7-year-old.” Paul and Jeffrey first started as customers of Samuel's Sweet Ship before becoming owners. Talk about a full-circle moment.

It doesn’t appear that any candies have been made to celebrate the release of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’

Interestingly, neither Paul nor Jeffrey have made any announcements about Samuel's Sweet Shop having any treats inspired by their film and television works.

Since Paul’s new project, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, some fans, and avid shoppers may have hoped to see limited edition treats hit the shelves of Samuel's Sweet Ship to celebrate the release of the new film. However, there’s no telling if the co-owners will decide to fuse their worlds. Only time will tell.