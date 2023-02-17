Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Marvel Studios Cassie Dons a Suit of Her Own in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' (SPOILERS) By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 16 2023, Published 11:35 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For those unaware, the role of Cassie Lang has been recast multiple times. However, it appears Kathryn Newton is the permanent replacement, as she officially takes on the part in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character, who is now 18 years old, plays a pivotal role in the film and does all she can to help her superhero dad in his latest battle to save the world.

Article continues below advertisement

But, how can Cassie help him? Well, she just so happens to be the comic book superhero known as Stature. On that note, does Cassie become Stature in Quantumania? Keep reading to find out! Plus, stick around to learn what Kathryn Netwon said about joining the MCU and becoming a superhero at the official Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania press conference that Distractify was lucky enough to attend.

Source: Marvel Studios

Article continues below advertisement

So, does Cassie become Stature in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'?

As a matter of fact, yes — Cassie becomes Stature in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The teenager suits up alongside her dad and the Pym family and has the same powers as all of them, specifically the ability to shrink and grow in size.

During the final battle against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), Cassie becomes a giant; she and Scott (Paul Rudd) share a sweet moment in giant form, where he humorously says it's like hugging Godzilla. Cassie then admits she's craving citrus, which is an obvious callback to Scott craving orange slices in Captain America: Civil War.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Marvel Studios MCU version of Cassie goes purple (rather than red) for Stature.

Now, we all know that MCU has been quietly growing and building the Young Avengers, and Cassie is the latest member of the superhero team to step into the spotlight. With that said, is there a chance fans could see a Young Avengers project in the near future? There's been no confirmation, but we have no doubt in our minds that Marvel is cooking up something.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathryn Newton said she "always wanted to be a Marvel superhero."

At the official press conference for Quantumania, moderator Randall Park (who stars as Agent Jimmy Woo in the MCU) asked Kathryn how long she's craved playing a superhero, to which she replied, "Since the first time I saw a Marvel movie, I always wanted to be a Marvel superhero."

"I really wanted to be part of this, because it made me dream. I went with my dad to the theaters, and I just wanted to be a superhero," Kathryn added. "And it's funny because I told myself that I always wanted to be the biggest Marvel superhero of all time. And I think it's ironic that Cassie Lang grows 40 feet. So I'm proof that your dreams come true, 'cause mine did."

Article continues below advertisement

When asked by Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue what her favorite part of bringing Cassie's morals and desire to help people to life was, Kathryn responded, "she has a really good heart and that's my favorite thing about Cassie. She definitely leads with her heart." She added that even though Cassie is incredibly smart, "I don't think she thinks too much about what she’s doing. She just wants to do the right thing. And it makes her really impatient and a lot like me."