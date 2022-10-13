Priah Ferguson Credited Her Parents for Inspiring Her Acting Dreams — Who Are They?

Priah was born on Oct. 1, 2006, in Atlanta, Georgia, to parents Adjua and John Ferguson. John works in entertainment, though he prefers to stay behind the scenes. Priah’s dad is reportedly a design director who has collaborated with Janelle Monae and other artists.

John and Priah aren’t the only creatives in the family. Her mother, Adjua, is a graphic designer and entrepreneur. In the 2010s, Adjua used her design skills to create a party decor line, P.J. Tuttles.