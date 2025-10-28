Prunella Scales Dies One Year After Her Husband, Timothy West — A Look Back at Their Marriage "I've been asked to live the rest of my life with somebody I respect very much." By Kelley Schepper Published Oct. 28 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Prunella Scales’ husband was the stage and screen actor Timothy West. They were married in 1963 and have been together for over 60 years. Viewers knew them from Great Canal Journeys, where they shared travel and quiet humor on camera. Off-screen, they balanced long careers and family life. Timothy died on Nov. 12, 2024, at age 90, and Prunella died almost one year later on Oct. 27, 2025, at 93.

Timothy built a reputation as a leading British actor. He worked across theater, television, and film for decades, but his biggest role was that of Prunella's husband. Here is what we know about their marriage and family before their deaths.

Source: MEGA Prunella and Timothy in 2013.

Prunella and Timothy had two sons together, Samuel and Joseph West.

Samuel West followed in his parents' footsteps into acting and directing. Timothy also had a daughter, Juliet, from a prior marriage. The family often appeared together at events and supported one another’s work. Timothy's children announced their father’s passing in November 2024.

"After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old," they said, per the BBC. "He leaves his wife, Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly."

What was Timothy's net worth at his time of death?

Multiple sources place Timothy’s net worth at about $10 million at the time of his death. These figures are estimates based on career earnings reports and should be treated as directional, not official filings. His long career across stage and screen, plus his later television work, drove most of that estimate.

Prunella's own career spanned seven decades. She is best known worldwide as Sybil in Fawlty Towers. Honors included a CBE for services to drama. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth was estimated at $2 million.

Prunella Scales' husband supported her through dementia on screen and at home.

Their marriage became a touchstone for fans as Prunella faced dementia. In 2023, Timothy shared how Prunella was diagnosed with the disease in 2014, but continued to work together on Great Canal Journeys.

Source: X Prunella and Timothy in June 2024.

"We remember and are conscious of how much we are helping each other to continue in our lives," Timothy told the BBC at the time. Prunella also gushed about her husband, adding, "I've been asked to live the rest of my life with somebody I respect very much, and I quite admire and agree with about a lot of things. And argue with about a lot of things quite happily."