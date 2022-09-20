R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth II! You Would Have Loved These Memes From Your Funeral
On Sept. 19, the royal family, as well as 2,000 other admirers gathered at Westminster Abbey to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
Her funeral took place in the same building where she was first crowned in 1952, which in a way, brought everything together full circle.
While this event was understandably emotional for many folks, the internet, at times, could not help but find humor in it. Below, we've rounded up all of the viral moments from the funeral.
R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth II, we just know you would have loved these memes.
There was a spider on Queen Elizabeth's coffin.
The internet loves when bugs show up at important events. Remember when a fly flew on Mike Pence's head during the Vice Presidential debate? That had us giggling for weeks.
Well, brace yourself for this insect sighting. During Queen Elizabeth's funeral, a spider (who clearly wanted attention!) made its television debut as it scurried along her coffin. Many found the interaction to be funny.
Meanwhile, some folks even believed that it was a good omen.
The spider wasn't the only spooky uninvited guest. Many viewers also teased that they saw a ghost at the funeral.
#Papergate.
Not only did a spider go viral during Queen Elizabeth's funeral, but a piece of paper did too. During this very solemn and serious event, a bishop was seen shuffling papers before losing one to the ground.
Although there wasn't much of a scandal around this occurrence, folks on Twitter started referring to the event as #PaperGate.
Prince Louis was missed by audiences.
The internet could not help but comment on Prince Louis's absence. While his older siblings George and Charlotte were in attendance, he was nowhere to be seen.
The reason he didn't attend is unknown, but it may be due to his un-royal behavior during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which also happened to inspire a lot of memes. Or it may be because a day-long funeral is a a lot for a 4-year-old to take in.
Queen Elizabeth's televised funeral lost some viewers to the 'Emoji Movie.'
In the future, this will be a fun question to ask at parties: What were you watching on TV on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral? And that's because while many channels aired Queen Elizabeth's funeral, FOX opted for a different program: The Emoji Movie.
The meme that keeps on giving.
While Jason Derulo was not present at the Queen's funeral, fans can never miss an opportunity to post this photo (which to be clear, isn't actually of Jason).