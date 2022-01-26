You'll Never Guess How Much James Spent on Raquel's Engagement Ring

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is upon us, ladies and gentlemen — and the tea is piping hot. Season 9 has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least, and on Tuesday, Jan. 25 the cast reunites onscreen.

In Part 1 of the reunion, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney-Schwartz try to find common ground, while previously engaged couple James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss announce their split to the shock and surprise of their co-stars.