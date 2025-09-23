The Red, White, and Blueberries Merch Is Designed to Memorialize Charlie Kirk — What Does the Phrase Mean? The phrase has become popular in the days since Kirk's death. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 23 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Charlie Kirk Merchandise

If you've noticed the phrase "Red, White, and Blueberries" circulating online or on merch, you might be a little confused about what it means. The phrase is starting to get affixed to merch and other things that are designed to memorialize Charlie Kirk.

While the red, white, and blue part is relatively obvious, many are confused about what this pun about blueberries is all about. Here's what we know.

What does Red, White, and Blueberries have to do with Charlie Kirk?

"Red, White, and Blueberries" is obviously a pun on the three colors that make up the American flag, and that part is a reference to Charlie's patriotism. While that patriotism might be contested by some, that part of the phrase is pretty self-evident. The blueberries piece is more confusing, and that's because it requires you to understand how Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, explained his death to their 3-year-old daughter, Gigi.

In a clip that has circulated online, Erika explains that Gigi asked her where her father was, and Erika explained that "he's on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget." Although this is less clear, it seems like Gigi eats a lot of blueberries, so Erika explained to her that Charlie had gone on a work trip to make the money to be able to afford them.

Viewed through one lens, this anecdote is a charming way to explain death to a child without confusing or upsetting them. Of course, one does wonder whether tying Gigi's father's death to her habit of eating blueberries will leave her with some lingering questions or confusion about whether she has some responsibility for her father's death. Grieving is hard and confusing.

Red, White, and Blueberries.



Regardless of whether Erika said exactly the right thing to her daughter in that moment, it seems that that anecdote is the reason that phrase is now circulating on the internet. "Red, White, and Blueberries" is a statement saying that Kirk loved both his country and his family, and it's a tribute to both of those legacies as well as a subtle reminder of who he was.

It's a fairly subtle way to pay tribute to Kirk, but also one that seems at least a little confusing to anyone who doesn't know the full context. Kirk, who was best known for his strong advocacy for a variety of right-wing positions, has become valorized since his death and was the subject of a massive memorial service in Glendale, Ariz., that was attended by both the president and vice president.