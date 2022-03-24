Robert Irvine Is a Celeb Chef, Restaurateur, and Cookbook Author — What's His Net Worth?

What's more, he suggested that he owned a castle in Scotland and that he had a B.S. degree in food and nutrition from the University of Leeds. None of these were true, a February 2008 exposé by the Tampa Bay Times confirmed.

"When I first came down there and I met people down there with all this money, it was like trying to keep up with the Joneses. I was sitting in a bar one night and that came out. It was stupid," Robert explained how the knighthood lie came about.