'Control Z' Season 2 Is Dedicated to Rodrigo Mejía

'Control Z' Season 2 Is Dedicated to Rodrigo MejíaBy Jamie Lerner
Aug. 4 2021, Published 8:25 p.m. ET
One of the best television shows to come out of the subtitle revolution is Control Z — a Spanish-language teen drama about uncovering the identity of a hacker that outs a transgender student. It’s a harrowing look at the dangers of cyberbullying and the digital world and how it can affect the real lives of young people.
Now, Season 2 of Control Z is finally out, but not only is it missing a beloved character, but it’s dedicated to Rodrigo Mejía. So who is Rodrigo Mejía, and why does Season 2 have a dedication to him?
Rodrigo Mejía was in ‘Control Z,’ but he passed away on Feb. 21, 2021.
Rodrigo Mejía was in several episodes of Season 1 of Control Z as Papá Natalia. As Natalia’s father, he wants to steer his daughter in the right direction, but now, he won’t make an appearance in Season 2. This is because Rodrigo passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.
He apparently caught COVID-19 in January, and although he thought he overcame it, the complications came back and took over in February. He was only 45 and is survived by his wife, Gaby Crassus, and their two young children. It really is a devastating loss, so it’s only natural for the Control Z team to dedicate Season 2 to Rodrigo.
Before ‘Control Z,’ Rodrigo Mejía was an established telenovela actor.
Playing Papá Natalia on Control Z may have been Rodrigo’s first major Netflix role, but he’s been around on telenovelas for a long time. His first role was in a series called Besos Prohibidos, which translates to “Forbidden Kisses,” so he’s no stranger to spicy stories.
Rodrigo was acting up until he died, with his final projects being Control Z and before that, Tres Familias, as Gonzalo Adolfo del Pedregal. He hasn’t done just television and telenovelas though — he’s also been in a few movies. Most recently, he was in El Eterno Silencio in 2017.
Rodrigo Mejía grew up in Mexico before becoming a telenovela star.
Rodrigo grew up in Mexico before becoming an actor. Sadly, his father, Salvador Mejía, also passed away from COVID-19 complications. We don't know too much about Salvador except that their family must have gone through a lot during the pandemic.
Our condolences go out to Rodrigo’s family, and we’re wishing them and the team behind Control Z the best.
Season 2 of Control Z is on Netflix now.