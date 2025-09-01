Role Model's Dating Life Is Set to Change After Split From Emma Chamberlain By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 1 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The entertainment industry is filled with love stories. Some of them go right, while others are destined to become tragedies. The journey Role Model was a part of during the early years of his career was one of the sad examples. The singer used to date Emma Chamberlain, but the relationship wasn't meant to last. As he struggled with heartbreak, Role Model (real name: Tucker Pillsbury) moved on with the production of his second studio album.

Time passed after Role Model and Emma Chamberlain broke up. They both moved on with their careers as artists. The separation has been addressed in public, considering the media always paid attention to both artists. But what happened to their love lives? Is Role Model dating anyone else? Here's what we know about the personal life of the potential future icon of the music industry.

Is Role Model dating anyone?

Role Model appears not to be dating anyone at the moment. The media has mostly covered the young man's career as a musician, taking a break from questioning Role Model about his love life. His second studio album, "Kansas Anymore," was launched in the summer of 2024. According to an interview the artist gave to Vanity Fair, the record's title was based on an iconic line from The Wizard of Oz.

Role Model and Emma Chamberlain's breakup inspired an entire album.

The relationship between Role Model and Emma went viral on the internet because of the pair's YouTube fame. Emma started out her career on the platform after not feeling satisfied with what high school offered to her. While looking for a new passion, the young woman encountered what eventually became an incredibly successful business. Emma has more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

The relationship between Role Model and Emma became public in 2023. The singer went from not being famous to working in the entertainment industry under Mac Miller's invitation. Role Model's rise to fame happened relatively fast, and that includes his relationship with Emma. During the aforementioned interview with Vanity Fair, Role Model discussed how the breakup between the two inspired the entirety of "Kansas Anymore."

"I don’t have an ounce of anger in me…. I think it shows in the album; it’s pretty much [me] just beating myself up," he shared. "I don’t think it would be any news to her. I would never want to hurt someone’s feelings with my music. I don’t have that in my brain or heart." He continued, "I genuinely am in such a better place in my life now. I have friends in LA for the first time. I’m good now…. I’m more content in LA. I’m happy with the music I’ve made and where my career is at."

Role Model's albums have made it evident that it will take him a long time to move on from his relationship with Emma. Time heals all wounds, and maybe the aftermath of the launch of "Kansas Anymore" could help the singer move on from his past.