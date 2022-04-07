Is Rome Flynn Married? 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Want to Know

Is Rome Flynn Married? 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Want to KnowBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 7 2022, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
A lot of people are curious about Rome Flynn now that he’s become a recurring character in Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy. Anyone who has the chance to land a coveted role in a show like Grey’s Anatomy is quickly going to become a hot topic of conversation.
On the show, Rome plays the mischievous Wendell Ndugo, who hopes to impress his brother with his new job as a medical sales rep.
Fans everywhere are now are wondering — is Rome married? Here’s what to know about Rome's real-life love life.
Does Rome Flynn have a wife?
At this point in time, there is no indication that Rome is married. His last known public relationship was with a woman named Camia Marie, according to Celebsgraphy. Rome and Camia reportedly started dating in 2015 and continued their relationship for about three years.
Rumors about Rome possibly dating his co-star Aja Naomi King from How to Get Away With Murder apparently started making the rounds in 2020, but both actors never confirmed or denied anything.
What about Rome Flynn's baby mama and daughter?
According to Gossip Next Door, Rome shares a daughter named Kimiko Flynn — born in 2014 — with his ex Molly Noriko Hurley. The outlet reports that Rome and Molly never married, but that they started around 2012 before eventually calling it quits sometime before 2016.
Molly and Rome went on to share joint custody of their daughter, and by the sound of it, they seem to be handling things amicably: Gossip Next Door quotes Molly as having said, “If he loves your child, and your child loves him, put your feelings to the side, and always make him a part of their life.” There are plenty of celebrity couples out there today who are unable to calmly work out a coparenting scenario as peacefully as these two apparently do.
Who could possibly become Rome Flynn's next girlfriend?
There's no telling what the future holds for Rome's romantic life, but his career is certainly on fire. The Raising Dion star and Daytime Emmy Award winner (for The Bold and the Beautiful) was also recently seen in the leading role on the Amazon original series With Love.
And in addition to being an actor, Rome is also a model as well as a musician — so it's always possible that his busy schedule doesn't leave him with a whole lot of time for a love life.
Rome — who also had a recurring role in Dear White People — has released his own music singles over the years and appeared in the music video for Chlöe Bailey's "Have Mercy."
If and when Rome goes public with a new love, fans will surely be eager to know all about it.
Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. Season 1 of With Love is available for streaming on Amazon now.