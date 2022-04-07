Is Rome Flynn Married? 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Want to Know

There's no telling what the future holds for Rome's romantic life, but his career is certainly on fire. The Raising Dion star and Daytime Emmy Award winner (for The Bold and the Beautiful) was also recently seen in the leading role on the Amazon original series With Love.

And in addition to being an actor, Rome is also a model as well as a musician — so it's always possible that his busy schedule doesn't leave him with a whole lot of time for a love life.

Rome — who also had a recurring role in Dear White People — has released his own music singles over the years and appeared in the music video for Chlöe Bailey's "Have Mercy."