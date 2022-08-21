Naya Tuiasosopo Explains Herself After Manti Te’o Catfishing Scandal

“I just had to start living my life,” she says in the documentary. “And I wanted to be able to live my life as trans. I still feel horrible [about the hoax], and sometimes I wish that everything had been undone. But then also another part of me was like, I learned so much about who I am today and who I want to become because of the lessons I learned through the life of Lennay.”

According to Bustle, Naya is now back in the States, living and working in Seattle, Wash., and maintaining a low profile.