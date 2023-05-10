Home > Television > Reality TV > Return to Amish Source: TLC Rosanna From 'Return to Amish' Is a Mom — What We Know About Her Baby With Boyfriend Johnny Here's what we know about Rosanna's baby from 'Return to Amish,' including if fans might get a chance to see the little one next season. By Melissa Willets May 10 2023, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Fans of Return to Amish on TLC were thrilled to learn that Rosanna Miller and her boyfriend Johnny Detweiler are proud parents to a baby girl. The now-English couple reportedly welcomed Clara in March 2022. What do we know about her?

Article continues below advertisement

Let's meet little Clara. Her parents are somewhat private about their family, but thankfully, they have shared some details with fans.

Here's what we know about 'Return to Amish' star Rosanna's baby.

Fans were thrilled when Rosanna posted a few Facebook photos of her daughter Clara in March 2023, showing her at about a year old. Rumors had earlier circulated that the couple was expecting a baby, likely after Johnny shared a photo of his girlfriend showing off her bump in late 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters speculated the Return to Amish stars were going to have a girl. Johnny posted the first Facebook image of Clara in February 2023. But back when the child was born in March 2022, Starcasm shared congratulations for the new parents along with a newborn image of their baby.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems that Rosanna has chosen to turn her Instagram private since welcoming her baby. But the parents also keep fans posted on the baby's adventures on their respective TikToks.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosanna and Johnny are clearly loving being parents.

Judging from Johnny's TikTok, he and Rosanna have adjusted well to parenthood. He frequently shares content featuring Clara doing everyday stuff, like playing outside, or going along for errands with him.

Likewise, over on Rosanna's TikTok, fans can keep up with her life as a mom. On April 20, 2023, the Punxsutawney, Penn., native shared a sweet video of mom and baby together, captioning the share, "She is getting so big," with a sad face emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans piled into the comments section to note how happy Rosanna looks, and that they are glad she and Johnny stayed together. In May 2023, Rosanna shared updated photos of herself with Clara and said, "My baby is my lifesaver."

Article continues below advertisement

Rosanna struggled with leaving home on 'Return to Amish.'

Fans first met Rosanna on Season 6 of Return to Amish. At that time, she expressed a desire to do more with her life than work and sleep. The reality star moved to Florida with Johnny, who initially expressed uncertainty about the English world.

Rosanna finally reveals her big secret to Johnny on #ReturnToAmish, tonight at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/AAfOpfK2Q5 — TLC Network (@TLC) May 2, 2023