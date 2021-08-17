'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Ryan Andreas Is Now a Father

In a twist on voyeuristic shows like My 600-lb Life, My Big Fat Fabulous Life celebrates Whitney Way Thore as she lives her life. The 380-pound woman takes us on a journey with her as she builds an accessible fitness empire, but things take a turn in Season 7 when Ryan Andreas shows up.

Ryan Andreas is basically the antagonist from the moment he comes on screen. Whitney’s friends don’t trust him, and neither do we! Plus, he introduces Whitney to Chase , who ends up breaking her heart. But now it looks like Ryan has moved on from My Big Fat Fabulous Life, so what is he doing now?

Ryan from ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ has moved on from the show.

As far as we can tell, it looks like Ryan won’t be returning to My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and we’re not too upset about it. He definitely makes a splash in Whitney’s life, but that seems to be all he does. He and Whitney meet on a dating app, and although they have no romantic chemistry on their first date, they realize that they have a lot in common when it comes to their entrepreneurial goals.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan convinces Whitney to move to Charlotte, N.C., so they can run No BS Active together. But even that proves to be a tricky relationship for them. They continually butt heads over what to do with the business to the point that Whitney actually shuts it down for a month while they figure things out. Now, they’ve both moved on to other ventures.

Not only do they constantly disagree when it comes to business, but Ryan’s effects on her personal life are even worse. He introduces her to his best friend, Chase, and the two hit it off so much that they get engaged after only a few months of dating. But when Ryan finds out that Chase cheats on Whitney, he doesn’t tell her. Sure, it’s not his misstep to share, but as Whitney’s friend and business partner, he should have found a way to be there for her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

Luckily, Whitney’s hometown friends notice Ryan’s manipulation at play and realize that they need to get their girl out of his influence. By the end of Season 8, they convince her to move back to Greensboro, N.C., and she gets a new start at life. But where is Ryan now?