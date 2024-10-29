Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Sarah Hyland's Relationship History Sadly Includes One Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Sarah opened up about her trauma while accepting Variety's Courage Award. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 29 2024, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: mega

Content warning: This article talks about domestic abuse and violence. Unfortunately, the money and fame that come with being a successful Hollywood star often can't protect you from experiencing some of the hardships of life, like toxic or abusive relationships. It's something that Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland knows all too well, as she recently opened up about a past abusive relationship while accepting Variety's first-ever Courage Award for her work in domestic abuse awareness.

"It’s something that kind of scars [your] soul a little bit," she shared of her experience with abuse. Luckily, that relationship ended a decade ago, and she's currently married to someone else. Now, people want to know more about Sarah's relationship history. Who has the star dated?

Sarah and her husband, Wells Adams, in 2024

Sarah's first high-profile relationship was with Max Ehrich.

Before her big break as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, Sarah was taking on small Broadway roles — and also dating actor Max Ehrich, who is now known for his former engagement to Demi Lovato.

In a 2019 interview with Page Six, Max gave some insight into his and Sarah's romance: "I decided to move out with a girlfriend at the time and experience LA and I will say I think I had a privileged experience. ... At first, I was living with my girlfriend at the time. She had done a Broadway show and the producer was kind enough to let us stay at their estate in Beverly Hills, but soon after that, I ended up living in a really, really sketchy apartment in Hollywood." The couple split in 2008 after just about a year of dating.

Sarah and ex-boyfriend Matt Prokop in 2011

Ex-boyfriend Matt Prokop allegedly put Sarah through years of abuse.

Following her breakup with Max Ehrich, Sarah met High School Musical 3 actor Matt Prokop in 2009. Their relationship was a whirlwind, and the couple moved in together after less than a year of dating. They also starred together in Disney Channel Original Movie Geek Charming.

However, things weren't as romantic as they seemed on the outside. After five years of dating, Sarah broke things off with Matt in 2014, and it was revealed in documents obtained by TMZ that the star had filed for a restraining order against her ex after he physically and emotionally abused her for four years.

A decade later, in 2024, Sarah spoke about domestic violence while accepting Variety's Courage Award: "I don’t know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed," she said of overcoming her trauma. "It’s something that kind of scars her soul a little bit. It’s more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it.”

Sarah and ex-boyfriend Dominic Sherwood in 2017

Sarah dated Dominic Sherwood following split from Matt Prokop.

Shortly after her messy escape from Matt Prokop, Sarah began dating Vampire Academy co-star Dominic Sherwood. "Sarah makes me want to be a better version of myself," Dominic said to Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "That's what I love most about her. She inspires me to be the best version of me."

However, after two years of dating, the couple reportedly decided they were better off as friends and amicably split in 2017: "They aren't dating anymore, but they both have mutual respect for one another and remain friends," a source told People.

Sarah Hyland and husband Wells Adams

Sarah and now-husband Wells Adams began dating after he slid into her DMs.

Later in 2017, Sarah received a DM from Bachelorette alum Wells Adams — and the rest is history. "I was single, obviously, and was like, 'This is really awesome. You're being very forward,'" Sarah told Jimmy Kimmel of her first conversation with Wells. After months of romance rumors, the two hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in October 2018.

In July 2019, Wells proposed to Sarah, and though their original wedding plans were put on hold due to COVID-19, they eventually tied the knot in August 2022 — and if you thought they weren't adorable enough already, Sarah and Wells's wedding was officiated by none other than Sarah's Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. In 2024, as of writing, the happy couple is still going strong!