The Theme Song for 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Fits the Subject Matter Pretty Well Taylor Frankie Paul was, by most accounts, doing something unholy.

Anyone following the #MomTok scandal of 2022 has fully rekindled their interest in the drama of promiscuous Mormon moms in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The docuseries, which began streaming on Sept. 6, 2024, on Hulu, followed the careers and scandal aftermath of a group of Mormon wives who engaged in a soft-swinging circle. After influencer Taylor Frankie Paul broke the rules of the circle, the #MomTok gang reached viral infamy.

Both during the scandal and after their show premiered, the Mormon wives have raised plenty of eyebrows and drawn lots of ire from the internet. Particularly, they've received backlash from other Mormon practitioners who have viewed their sexual activity as wildly inappropriate and unrepresentative of the Mormon religion at large. Given the religious nature of the scandal and the backlash the moms have received, the song choice for the show's theme seems all too appropriate for the brand.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' uses "Unholy" as its theme song.

When you fire up the series for the first time (or you watch one of the trailers), you'll hear the same song being played to represent the show. Secret Lives opens up with the song "Unholy," first released in September 2022 and performed by singers Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The popular single, which currently has over 1.6 billion listens on Spotify as of this writing, seems to fit the subject matter of the Hulu docuseries all too well.

The lyrics describe an adulterous relationship in which a heterosexual family man secretly visits a strip club and cheats on his wife by having sex with other people. Most clips of the show use the hook to the song, "Mummy don't know Daddy's getting hot / at the body shop / doing something unholy." In essence, the song speaks of sexual liberation through the controversial lens of infidelity, which most Christian and Christian-adjacent religions would indeed describe as "unholy."

That said, Secret Wives seems to be remarkably on the nose with their song usage. In the IRL scandal, the aforementioned Taylor Frankie Paul took things too far in the #MomTok soft-swinging circle. The Mormon mom revealed in 2022 that she'd been with someone without her then-husband Tate's awareness or consent. This led to their eventual divorce and almost immediately launched the #MomTok group into viral celebrity status.

For anyone who regularly attends the Church of Latter Day Saints, they would likely disapprove of this group of Mormon moms who have all but violated some of their tenets.