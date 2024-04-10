Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Exploring 'Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise' Star Selita Ebanks' Relationship History Caymanian model Selita Ebanks has been romantically linked with several high-profile celebrities, including Nick Cannon and Ye (aka Kanye West). By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 10 2024, Published 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Jeff Daly

Calling all connoisseurs of deliciously chaotic reality TV: Get your snacks ready because Freeform's Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise is about to take you on a wild ride! The docusoap follows a group of ultra-rich locals and daring expats as they navigate the choppy waters of love, friendship, and careers in the stunning oasis of Grand Cayman.

One of the stars of the show is Selita Ebanks, a former Victoria's Secret Angel who hails from George Town, Grand Cayman. While she might be a new face to some, she's no stranger to the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Ready for the tea? Stick around for a glimpse into her relationship history, which boasts a handful of notable celebrities.

Source: Disney/Jeff Daly

Dive into 'Secrets in Paradise' star Selita Ebanks' relationship history!

As our country queen Kacey Musgraves would say, let's go back to the beginning! Selita's first dive into the spotlight of high-profile romance was with none other than comedian and TV host Nick Cannon. Sparks flew when they crossed paths at a party in February 2007, and from there, it was full steam ahead.

In the early days of their relationship, Nick couldn't contain his joy, proclaiming to People that Selita changed him for the better. He gushed to the outlet, "I'm no longer a player. She changed everything."

Source: Getty Images

Their love story hit turbo speed when they got engaged a mere three months into their whirlwind romance. And let's talk about grand gestures — Nick didn't hold back, popping the question in the heart of New York Times Square, with a dazzling 12-carat rock and a giant "Selita, will you marry me?" splashed across the jumbotron for all to see.

But alas, even the brightest flames can flicker. Five months after getting engaged, the famous pair decided to pump the brakes and called off their impending nuptial, despite already laying out some wedding plans.

Reflecting on that chapter of her life in 2013, Selita opened up to The Breakfast Club, hinting that maybe their young age played a role in the relationship's end. She mused, "You know what, I was very young, he was young. Everything happens for a reason."

Source: Getty Images

Just weeks after breaking off her engagement, Selita was spotted cozying up to then-New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora. Their relationship sparked a flurry of sightings across the bustling streets of New York City during the NFL season. But by the end of 2008, things fizzled out amid rumors of Osi allegedly impregnating another woman.

Moving forward, Selita's love life led her into the arms of the talented singer-songwriter Maxwell before being swept off her feet by Ye (aka Kanye West). An article from Media Take Out in 2010 alleged that Ye "stole" Selita from Maxwell approximately six months into their relationship.

"They were trying to keep it out of the public because they wanted it to last," a source close to Maxwell told the outlet, shedding light on his bond with Selita. "They really cared for each other."

Source: Getty Images

The source added, "Kanye and Selita were sneaking around behind Maxwell's back. This is crazy because they were all friends. For Ye to do that is beyond grimy. He'll get his though, Maxwell is no punk."

Among her other beaus are actor and former fashion model Mehcad Brooks, entertainment reporter and TV presenter Terrence J, and Brandy Norwood's former fiancé, Ryan Press. In 2019, Selita got engaged to sports and entertainment manager Brian Amlani, though their union never reached the point of exchanging vows.