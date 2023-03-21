Newcomer Shelby Lynn Is Impressing Fans With Her Racing Skills on 'Street Outlaws'

There have been a lot of seriously talented racers who have showcased their skills on Street Outlaws over the years. The program pits the best of the best against one another in drag races for big prizes as well as showcases all of the hard work, grit, and ingenuity that goes into building and maintaining the powerful race cars that stars drive.

One racer who has been catching some serious fan attention as of late has been Shelby Lynn, who is wowing with her abilities behind the wheel. With that being said, who exactly is Shelby Lynn on Street Outlaws? Keep reading to find out!

Who is Shelby Lynn? The 'Street Outlaws' racer is seriously skilled.

Whenever the crew of Street Outlaws has been up against Big Chief’s Memorial Day Classic, the OKC No Prep Kings, or the Texas Outlaw Challenge, Shelby Lynn, aka DA Baby, has been present and ready to race her heart out. According to her Facebook, she has been a part of the Memphis Street Outlaws crew alongside JJ Da Boss since Oct. 5, 2022.

This season has seen JJ bring on a few young talents, with Shelby being of particular interest to fans. In the time since she joined JJ's crew, Shelby has been a pretty constant fixture on the show. With a powerful 1969 Camaro named Cuda that she built herself, Shelby has already won JJ's Armdrop Challenge not once, but twice. She has also won races at JJ's Armdrop Gulfport Dragway, defeating Tricia Wayne.

Some fans have mistaken Shelby for JJ's daughter, but the two are not related in any way. JJ already has a 13-year-old daughter named Vada, who fans may have seen driving JJ's new car, Tator. She has taken a keen interest in street racing, but is still too young to compete in major events like Shelby and her father.