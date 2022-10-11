'Nier: Automata' Is out on the Nintendo Switch — Do You Need to Play the First 'Nier' Game?

October appears to be a month in which popular JRPG games become available to wider audiences. Whereas Persona 5 Royal is making the leap from PlayStation consoles to other platforms at the end of the month, Nier Automata made its way to the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 6.

The award-winning JRPG was first released in 2017 on the PlayStation 4 and would eventually make its way to PC and Xbox One in the years following its release.