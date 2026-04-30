Simone Ashley's Net Worth Has Her Living Like Royalty — See Where Her Money Is From "There are years where you kind of keep your head down, and you work, and there are years when you’re more visible." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 30 2026, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

They say art imitates life, but the reverse might be true in the case of Simone Ashley. The actress plays the extremely wealthy Kate Sharma in Bridgerton. Ironically, that role is part of what has contributed to Simone's current financial status, which now mirrors Kate's.

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That said, acting isn't the only source of income Simone has. So, what is the star's net worth, how has she built it, and what's next for the celebrity?

Source: MEGA

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Simone Ashley has an impressive net worth!

According to Netflix Junkie, Simone's net worth stands at a whopping $5 million as of 2026. This is a sizable jump from her previously reported net worth of $2 million – $4 million in earlier seasons of Bridgerton. As of Season 4, the actor is earning upwards of $75,000 per episode.

Simone Ashley Actor Net worth: $5 million Simone Ashley is a successful actor, known for her roles as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton and Olivia Hanan in Sex Education. Birthdate: March 31, 1995 Birthplace: Camberley, Surrey, England Birth Name: Simone Ashwini Pillai Father: Gunasekharan Pillai Mother: Latha Pillai Marriages: None Education: Arts Educational Schools (ArtsEd)

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @simoneashley

While best known for her role as Kate in Bridgerton, Simone has played other characters that have also contributed to her earnings. Perhaps her second-most-famous role is that of Olivia Hanan in Sex Education. She has also acted in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Picture This, and This Tempting Madness.

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Aside from acting, Simone has dabbled in singing, releasing an EP called Songs I Wrote in New York earlier this month. Furthermore, she has been a L’Oréal Global Brand Ambassador since 2024. With music and brand partnerships on her resume, and multiple new acting projects slated for 2026 (including a role in the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2!), Simone's net worth is expected to grow over the course of the year.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @simoneashley

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How it started, versus how it's going ...

Simone shared with British Vogue that, as much as she loves her family and her culture, she wanted to pursue a different lifestyle. Therefore, the actor made the difficult decision to move to Los Angeles by herself at the age of 17. She quickly signed with a modeling agency and began securing bit parts and background roles in various Hollywood productions.

When asked what her parents thought about the decision at the time, Simone responded, "They just never had any control over it. I was like, ‘This is what I want to do and, trust me, I’ll be safe and financially stable.’ And I made the decision to do it on my own. I didn’t want anyone else’s opinion." Needless to say, the risk paid off for Simone, and she made good on everything she promised her parents.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @simoneashley