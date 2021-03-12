'Pump Rules' Stars Tom and Ariana Share Their Go-to St. Patrick's Day Drinks (EXCLUSIVE)By Anna Quintana
Mar. 12 2021, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
This St. Patrick's Day, skip the green beer.
Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix used their bar skills to mix up a couple recipes for cocktails inspired by the Irish holiday that can easily be done at home.
Tom and Ariana teamed up with Alka-Seltzer to create some one-of-a-kind St. Patrick’s Day drinks and share their tips and tricks for beating that post-party heartburn and headache.
"Water is always our best friend the next morning and our newest favorite for post-party relief is an Alka-Seltzer Mocktail," the couple told Distractify exclusively. "Making one is so simple and effective — Alka-Seltzer helps with symptoms like heartburn and headache so you can skip the post-party regrets and stick with the memories of the night before."
So, if you are looking for some St. Patrick's Day cocktail recipes to impress your friends, keep reading below for Tom and Ariana's lucky creations.
Pot o' Gold Martini
Described as a "fantasy in a glass," here is what you will need for this shimmering cocktail:
- 2 oz. vodka
- 1 oz. St. Germain elderflower liqueur
- 3/4 oz. Kern's peach nectar
- 2 lemons
- Sugar for the rim of the glass
- Ice
- Edible gold shimmer
Directions:
First, cut two lemons in half. With two of the lemon halves, cut to make four total wedges. Rub one of the wedges around the rim of a martini glass.
Pour some of the sugar and gold shimmer into a rimmer and then dip the rim of the glass into the sugar mixture to coat the rim.
Next, muddle three remaining lemon wedges. Add the vodka, elderflower liqueur, peach nectar, and a dash (or two) of the gold dust to the shaker and fill to the top with ice.
Shake well and then strain into the rimmed glass. With the other halved lemon, use a zester to create a lemon twist. Top the drink with the twist and enjoy!
"Follow the Rainbow" Cocktail
"The 'Follow the Rainbow' cocktail is now our go-to for celebrating the holiday," Tom and Ariana shared. "It’s so colorful and yummy!"
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. coconut rum
- 1 oz. grenadine
- 4 oz. pineapple juice
- 1 oz. water
- 1/5 oz. curaçao
- Crushed ice
- Lemon, orange, or lime slice for garnish
Directions:
Pour grenadine syrup into a tall 16 oz. glass. Then, fill the glass with ice.
In a separate glass, mix pineapple juice with coconut rum. Then, slowly pour the combination into the tall glass that has the grenadine syrup. With a spoon, stir the mixture slightly to create an orange layer above the red layer.
In a separate glass, mix water and blue curaçao. Pour the combination very gently over the yellow layer using a spoon to slow the pour. The blue and yellow will mix to a green layer and the top will remain blue.
Garnish with a lemon, orange, or lime slice.
For a look at the Alka-Seltzer mocktails (that should not be mixed with the above recipes or any alcohol), check out the recipes here.