'Pump Rules' Stars Tom and Ariana Share Their Go-to St. Patrick's Day Drinks (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix used their bar skills to mix up a couple recipes for cocktails inspired by the Irish holiday that can easily be done at home.

Tom and Ariana teamed up with Alka-Seltzer to create some one-of-a-kind St. Patrick’s Day drinks and share their tips and tricks for beating that post-party heartburn and headache.

"Water is always our best friend the next morning and our newest favorite for post-party relief is an Alka-Seltzer Mocktail," the couple told Distractify exclusively. "Making one is so simple and effective — Alka-Seltzer helps with symptoms like heartburn and headache so you can skip the post-party regrets and stick with the memories of the night before."