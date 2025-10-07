‘RHOM’ Star Stephanie Shojaee Husband’s Daughters and Ex Sued Her for Defamation in 2023 The Bravolebrity was accused of making "spiteful comments" about her husband, Masoud Shojaee's daughters. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 7 2025, 5:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@stephshojaee

Every hopeful Real Housewives star should know by now that appearing on the Bravo franchise means you're giving the world access to all of your dirty little secrets, especially if those secrets have court documents attached. Since The Real Housewives of Miami star Stephanie Shojaee appeared on the series with her husband, Masoud Shojaee in Season 7, fans have enjoyed spilling the tea the rising reality star seemingly forgot to mention on the show.

One of the topics that has often come up outside of the show is Stephanie's relationship with her husband's ex-wife and his adult children. Early into her time on RHOM, she defended allegations from Masoud's ex, Maria Lamas, that she was his assistant before becoming his wife and the President of their real estate company, the Shoma Group. However, Stephanie failed to mention that her and Maria's drama took a legal turn shortly before she joined the show. Here's what to know about the lawsuit.

Stephanie Shojaee's husband's ex-wife and children sued her for defamation in 2023.

During the interview, the Miami star divulged personal details into her husband's relationship with both his ex and their children. The lawsuit claimed Lamas and her daughters weren't represented accurately during Stephanie's interview. "The false and spiteful statements portrayed Ms. Lamas as incompetent, careless, lazy, and hateful,” the lawsuit read. “And portrayed the daughters as ungrateful, spiteful and overall dreadful women who have abused the goodwill and kindness of Mr. Shojaee.”

The family also claimed that Stephanie intentionally left out details about her and Masoud's character, including how he allegedly favored her over his daughters when they all worked together at Shoma Group, how the couple allegedly replaced Lamas's position at Shoma and hired in Stephanie's sister, and also claimed Masoud allegedly misappropriated funds from the company, which was allegedly being held together by their daughters' trust funds.

The lawsuit further alleged that Stephanie was asked in a deposition if she would want to know if Masoud had illegally been taking money from his daughters and spending it on her she said that she would "prefer not to know."

Stephanie Shojaee said her husband's kids have "no communication" with him.

Although Masoud's daughters stated he was to blame for their torn relationship, Stephanie suggested otherwise during her time on Caroline's podcast. In the episode, she said her husband's relationship with his daughters shifted after they discovered he was seeing someone new. Before then, Stephanie said they were close and that Masoud allegedly spent $4 million on their living expenses and celebratory events, stating he “gave each one of them like a $4 million home paid in cash. They would get G Wagons, Range Rovers, black cards, everything they wanted."

The dog mom added that, in addition to material things, Masoud showered his daughters with "a lot of affection." However, she said they became distant with him over time, and, despite her attempts, never got back on track. "There’s been no communication for the last maybe six years," Stephanie said. "It’s definitely upsetting, heart wrenching, to say the least for him,” she said. “I tried really hard to fix it. But I feel like they never gave me the chance whatsoever.”