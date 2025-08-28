A Report From 'RHOM’ Star Stephanie Shojaee’s Company Proves She Was Her Hubby’s Secretary The real estate businesswoman has denied ever being her husband's assistant. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 28 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

A Real Housewives star's first season is almost always the toughest, and Stephanie Shojaee's was no exception. The real estate boss joined The Real Housewives of Miami in Season 7, and immediately got the cold shoulder from some of the show's fans watching at home. Many of the viewers have questioned some of the things Stephanie has shared about her life, from her marriage to her husband, Masoud Shojaee, to their finances to Steph's role in their real estate company, Shoma Group.

Article continues below advertisement

The latter is a company the budding Bravolebrity has said she put her blood, sweat, and tears in. However, she's been accused of lying about how she got started with Shoma. Some eagle-eyed fans claim she was a secretary who climbed up the ladder through her and Masoud's relationship. One determined social media sleuth stated they even have evidence that she once held the clerical role. Let's get into it.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

A fan showed proof that Stephanie Shojaee was allegedly a secretary at Shoma Group before 'RHOM.'

Stephanie's time at Shoma Group was discussed in an Aug. 27, 2025 RHOM Reddit thread. The fan who posted the message claimed the company's annual report showed that the mojito holder was listed as the company's secretary in 2023 and was promoted to its president in 2024.

Naturally, Distractify had to get to the bottom of the claim, and obtained the annual reports. Sure enough, Stephanie name was listed under the company's secretary in 2023 and then again as the president the following year.

Article continues below advertisement

While she was most likely the secretary of Shoma Group, as several Redditors noted in the thread, a corporate secretary doesn't necessarily mean the fashionista was a receptionist or solely did administrative work. According to Ocorian, a company's secretary wears multiple hats, including being "a facilitator of communication between the board of directors, stakeholders, and other service providers." The secretary will also reportedly, "play a crucial role in ensuring effective communication and coordination within the company."

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie has also confirmed she was never an "assistant" when word first spread about her being a secretary. She addressed the rumor after Masoud's ex-wife, Maria Lamas, reportedly accused her of being his former assistant and a "gold digger."

Article continues below advertisement

"Assistant?” Stephanie wrote in her Instagram Stories. "I’ve never met the woman… Let’s be clear: rumors like that don’t start from truth, they start from bitter people looking for attention.” “But I get it,” she continued. “When people can’t be part of the story, they try to rewrite it.”