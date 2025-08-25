'RHOM' Star Ana Quincoces Thanks Beyoncé After Stephanie Shojaee Threatens To Sue Her Ana also thanked her "#judgyjurors who tune in every week and keep us fueled with hot tea, side-eye, and unsolicited opinions." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 25 2025, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Bormon Entertainment/Bravo

Although Bravo fans haven't seen Ana Quincoces with a Real Housewives of Miami mojito in her hand, she's still very much involved in the show's drama. During RHOM Season 6, we watched as Ana reignited her feuds with OGs Alexia Neplola and Marysol Patton. Now, a rising Bravolebrity is making sure Ana keeps her name out of her mouth — one way or another.

Ana revealed to her fans in August 2025 that RHOM Season 7 newbie Stephanie Shojaee served her with a defamation letter, stating she planned to see the attorney-turned-chef in court. Here's the scoop on the reality stars' lawsuit.

Source: Bravo

'RHOM' alum Ana Quincoces thought Stephanie Shojaee's lawsuit was "frivolous."

On Aug. 21, 2025, Ana posted a blurred-out court document that was addressed to her. In the post's caption, she asked her 185,000 Instagram followers to guess the Housewives star behind the "frivolous" lawsuit. "Breaking News!!!!" Ana's post began. "Reality Court has officially made it, folks! We’ve just received our first I intend to sue you for defamation letter. A real threat of a frivolous lawsuit, and we are going to have so much fun letting this play out in the court of public opinion."

"None of this would be possible without our #judgyjurors who tune in every week and keep us fueled with hot tea, side-eye, and unsolicited opinions," she continued.

Ana proceeded to jokingly thank her podcast, Reality Court's producer, her children, her granddaughter, her "93-year-old mom, who has no clue what’s going on but hearts everything anyway," the "Academy," and also thanked Queen Bey herself, because, why not? "Of course, Beyoncé. Thank you, Beyoncé."

After multiple users guessed who might have sued Ana and Reality Court, she confirmed that the guesses were correct, and it was indeed Stephanie and her husband, Masoud Shojaee. "Who guessed correctly?" she wrote underneath another post of Stephanie's name being listed on the lawsuit.

Why is Stephanie Shojaee suing Ana Quincoces?

Stephanie took legal action against Ana after the former Housewives star made several comments about her and her husband's finances on Reality Court. In a May 2025 episode of the podcast, she and her co-host, Ace Fanning, stated that the Masoud and Stephanie "defaulted on a loan" of around $10.5 million for their business, Shoma Village's retail, and allegedly sold several properties in the affluent Miami neighborhood, Coral Gables, due to them being unable to afford them.

"And one of the things this person told me is that Masoud just cannot make money as fast as Stephanie can spend it," Ana said on the podcast at the 34-minute mark. "It's crazy."

In a clip from an Aug. 24 episode of Reality Court, Ana further insulted Stephanie's contribution to her and Masoud's family by discussing her role at her and Masoud's real estate company, Shoma Group. During the episode, she said she didn't believe her adversary was the "boss" she presented herself to be on the show.

"She’s neither conducting the meetings nor paying attention at the meetings,” Ana says in the clip. “If you are conducting a meeting like the bad b---h that she claims to be, it is my opinion that it is highly unlikely that you are doodling, ‘I love my geriatric husband,’ on a piece of paper. If you are an integral part of the organization and are listening in on a meeting, you also should not be doodling. You should be taking notes.”