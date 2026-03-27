What Is Stephen Colletti's Net Worth? Inside the 'Laguna Beach' Heartbreaker's Finances The 'Laguna Beach' heartbreaker is not as loaded as you think. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 27 2026, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Let’s go back, back to the beginning! Millennials are on cloud nine after it was revealed that the cast of Laguna Beach is reuniting! Yes, an epic bonfire will commence. Fans will get to see where the stars are now, get an update on friendships, and relive experiences from 20 years ago with The Reunion: Laguna Beach. And judging by Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad, who were once sworn enemies, not only following each other but are on friendly terms, fans are in for a real treat.

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As nostalgia permeates pop culture, fans of the show have been dying to catch up with the cast. Aside from Kristin and Stephen Colletti, the other cast members appear to live private lives outside of the Hollywood scene. And since Kristin and Lauren have done amazingly well for themselves via multiple businesses, fans want to know where the rest of the cast stands, in particular, Stephen. So, what is Stephen Colletti’s net worth? Here’s the scoop.

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What is Stephen Colletti’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephen has earned a net worth of $500,000. This figure is accumulated from his work as an actor and reality TV star.

Stephen Colletti Actor, reality Tv star Net worth: $500,000 Stephen Colletti is an American actor and reality TV star who gained notoriety from starring in the MTV hit series Laguna Beach. Birth name: Stephen Colletti Birthplace: Newport Beach, Calif. Birthdate: Feb. 7, 1986 Father: Bruce Colletti Mother: Lorilee Godall Marriage: Alex Weaver (m. 2025-)

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The outlet reports that his finances were built on appearances on two seasons of Laguna Beach, a season on the spin-off The Hills, and a VJ gig on MTV’s Total Request Live (TRL). Additionally, IMDb lists 20 acting credits for Stephen throughout his career. He has appeared in the Taylor Swift music video for “White Horse,” and in various TV series, including One Tree Hill, VH1’s Hit the Floor, Traitors, and Everyone Is Doing Great.

Not to mention, Stephen has appeared in various TV movies and feature films over the years. As of now, he will be appearing in Season 2 of Everyone Is Doing Great, and has also earned writing credits on the show.

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Stephen Colletti is on solid ground with his former castmates.

Although Stephen first appeared on Laguna Beach 20 years ago, he has been able to maintain friendships with his former castmates. Keep in mind that on the show, the cast revealed they all went to the same elementary and middle schools. Not to mention, their parents are quite chummy with one another — think the scene where Kristin and Lauren’s father are having a meeting.

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Stephen and Kristin host the podcast Back to the Beach, where they discuss the show and its storyline, address inconsistencies, and let their former cast members talk about their experiences. Stephen also makes a point of sharing on social media photos of himself hanging out with some of his Laguna Beach friends from time to time. In fact, a snapshot of him and Kristin went viral in 2020 since the pair hadn’t been pictured together in a long time.