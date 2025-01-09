Steve Guttenberg’s Net Worth: How the ‘Police Academy’ Star Built His Hollywood Legacy From making us laugh in 'Police Academy' to staying active in Hollywood decades later, Steve proves that true talent never fades. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 9 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Some actors leave an unforgettable mark on Hollywood, and Steve Guttenberg is definitely one of them. From his comedic genius in the Police Academy franchise to his roles in iconic films like Three Men and a Baby and It Takes Two, Steve became a household name during a golden era of cinema.

Decades later, his charm and talent continue to enchant his fans, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment world. With so many years and acting credits under his belt, it’s no wonder people are curious about Steve Guttenberg’s net worth. Let’s dive into how this Hollywood star built his impressive legacy and fortune.

What is Steve Guttenberg's net worth?

Steve has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over the years, he has become a household name thanks to his roles in blockbuster films like Police Academy, Cocoon, Three Men and a Baby, and It Takes Two. His humor and charm made him a fan favorite. Furthermore, his movies were often box office hits. His success in these roles played a huge role in building his fortune and cementing his place in Hollywood.

Steve Guttenberg Actor, author, businessman, producer, and director Net worth: $12 million Steve Guttenberg is an actor, producer, and author best known for his roles in Police Academy, Three Men and a Baby, and It Takes Two. While acting remains his primary profession, he has also explored other aspects of the entertainment industry including theater, independent film production, and writing. Birth name: Steven Robert Guttenberg Birth date: Aug. 24, 1958 Birth place: New York City Spouses: Denise Bixler (m. 1988; div. 1992)​; Emily Smith (m. 2019) Education: University at Albany, SUNY (for one year) Mother: Ann Iris (née Newman) Father: Jerome Stanley Guttenberg

According to IMDb, his career began in 1977. Today, he has over 100 acting credits to his name. The first real breakout moment in his career came in the 1980s thanks to the hit film, Police Academy. The film reportedly grossed over $149 million worldwide. He followed that success with memorable roles in Cocoon and Short Circuit. In 1995, he starred in the memorable family comedy It Takes Two alongside Kirstie Alley and Mary-Kate and .

Today, Steve is still active in the entertainment industry. Despite approaching his seventies, he continues to take on new roles. His latest project is the 2025 TV series Paper Empire.

Steve has also explored other creative outlets and charity work.

In addition to acting, Steve has explored other creative outlets. He wrote a memoir called The Guttenberg Bible in 2012. He also wrote a children’s book, The Kids from D.I.S.C.O., in 2014. Furthermore, he dabbled in theater as well as landing guest roles in various TV shows.

He has received several awards for his contributions to entertainment. In 2008, he earned the Tony Randall Lifetime Achievement Award. He was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011. In 2014, Steve even received a key to the city of Miami Beach for his animal rights advocacy.

Steve is also known for his philanthropy. He has worked to help the homeless and support children’s issues. A trust was established in his name in 2016 to provide services to homeless communities in Los Angeles. He also serves as an ambassador for children’s causes with the Entertainment Industry Foundation.