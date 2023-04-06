Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Getty Images Stormy Daniels Dealt With a Lot of Online Hate When She Became a Mother By Katherine Stinson Apr. 6 2023, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Ex-porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Gregory Clifford) continues to be a proverbial thorn in former president Donald Trump's side as he faces his indictment in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Per CNN, Stormy told Piers Morgan that she is willing to testify at Trump's trial. After all, Trump has been charged with allegedly falsifying business records, with the prosecutors in the case alleging that Trump did so to conceal hush money payments to Stormy so the truth wouldn't get out during the 2016 election. Given that Stormy is in the midst of a media onslaught once again, are her family members doing OK with the stress of it all? Does Stormy have any kids?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Does Stormy Daniels have any kids?

Stormy has one child, a daughter named Caiden Crain. She shares joint custody of Caiden with her ex-husband, Glendon Crain, per The Daily Mail. Glendon initially sued for full custody of Caiden and filed for divorce from Stormy based on allegations of infidelity. However, the exes were finally able to come to a mutual agreement to share joint custody.

Glendon's lawyer, Rothwell Pool, told The Daily Mail, "Thankfully the parties have been able to come together and agree on all the issues that were pending with this court. Everyone is happy and now we can focus no longer on fussing but amicably raising that child together and hopefully do the right thing." Stormy understandably doesn't share photos of Caiden on her Instagram. However, she has dedicated many loving posts to her fourth husband, Barrett Blade.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Stormy's fourth husband, Barrett Blade?

As Distractify previously reported, Stormy's fourth husband, Barrett Blade is also a porn star actor. Barrett is also an entrepreneur and owns his own company, a clothing business called Alienwerxs. You can follow Barrett on Instagram @barrettblade777.

Article continues below advertisement

Stormy is devoted to her new husband, frequently posting about her love for Barrett on her Instagram. In one cute post with Barrett, Stormy wrote, "Happy Saturday! Thank you @barrettblade777 for loving me like you do and giving me my dream life. Shall we go another 25 years?"

Article continues below advertisement

Stormy got a lot of hate online when she became a mother.

It's great to see Stormy thriving and living her best life with Barrett nowadays, because she got a lot of hate for becoming a mother, according to a 2012 interview The Daily Beast conducted with the former adult film star. Stormy said at the time, "It’s just all the negativity towards the adult industry in general, or people’s fear," when people online criticized her for her newfound status as a mother. (The implication being that porn stars were incapable of being good mothers.)