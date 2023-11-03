Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Family Surprises In-Laws by Moving Down the Street From Them — "Best Reaction and Hardest Lie" A woman's big reveal involves surprising her in-laws that her family bought a home down the street. It's sweet even if you don't envy the arrangement. By Melissa Willets Nov. 3 2023, Published 11:35 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kolt_sav_and_mavs_mom

Mom of three and TikTok creator @kolt_sav_and_mavs_mom pulled off the ultimate surprise by moving down the street from her in-laws. Of course, many of us would never want to pull off a surprise like this, but hey, to each their own.

The creator, Kristi Lord, shared a video that she almost forgot about. In the share, we see her mother-in-law and grandma's emotional reaction to finding out they now live down the street from the grandkids. And whether this would be your dream or nightmare, the video is nothing short of a tear-jerker.

The mom's "hardest lie" ended in a reveal for the ages for her overcome in-laws.

"When you surprise your in-laws that you bought a house down the street from them after they moved 45 minutes away," Kristi captioned the TikTok, that kicks off with a knock at their new front door.

Kristi revealed in the comments she lured the in-laws to her home to pick up a bassinet from an online marketplace for her. When she opens the door, her mother-in-law squeals, "Are you f------ kidding me?" She then proceeds to nearly fall over.

Behind her, grandma is overcome as the MIL asks, "Did you buy this?" "You bought this? You bought this?" grandma repeats, as her emotions take over. Come on — you know you're getting emotional too just seeing how happy they are.

"Hi babies!" the mother-in-law shrieks as she embraces her grandchild, and the grandma sobs behind her. They still can't believe this is happening, and keep asking, "Are you serious?"

Meanwhile, commenters are divided about the idea of living so close to the in-laws. Scrolling through the reactions is a case study in how different people's experiences are with the family they marry into.

Not everyone would want to live within walking distance of their in-laws.

"They're like 'now we gotta move again,'" one hilarious commenter says, kicking off the line of thinking that you don't necessarily have to live a stone's throw from the rest of the family.

"I always wonder what it feels like to have in-laws that are nice people," someone else lamented, speaking for many married people worldwide. Yet another commenter opined, "45 minutes sounded like a nice little buffer zone to me."

But many other TikTokers were won over by this sweet surprise, and completely empathize with the woman, who also shared that she enjoys a close relationship with her own parents in another video. One person shared how her sister moved far away, and she promptly followed.

"I mean, childcare is expensive. This makes perfect sense," another commenter reasoned regarding the perks of living down the street from your in-laws.

No matter how folks feel about the notion of living on the same mail route as your in-laws, everyone was united in finding the grandma crossing her legs to avoid peeing over the huge surprise to be the most hilarious and relatable aspect of the TikTok.