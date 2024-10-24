Home > Entertainment Sutton Foster's Net Worth Isn't as Dramatic as Her Recent Personal Developments The 'Younger' actor's coins are a mystery amid her divorce and possible Hugh Jackman romance. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 24 2024, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Sutton Foster is mainly known for the characters she plays. During her lengthy entertainment career, the stage and screen darling has conquered Broadway, film, and television without too much real-life drama coming her way. However, as one of Sutton's iconic Broadway shows states, Anything Goes.

In October 2024, the actor made headlines after she divorced her husband, Ocean's Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, after 10 years of marriage. The divorce was made public after rumors swirled that Sutton had begun dating her The Music Man co-star, Hugh Jackman. As the actor's divorce proceedings continue, many wonder how much she's earned from her multiple accolades. Let's dive into Sutton's net worth.

Source: MEGA

What is Sutton Foster's net worth?

Sutton's current net worth is $4 million. Her income stems from years of singing, acting, and dancing. Though she started performing in shows during the 1990s. Sutton landed her big break on Broadway in 2002 with the original cast of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The role landed her critical acclaim and earned her her first Tony Award in 2002. Sutton continued building her Broadway with Shrek The Musical and the revival of Anything Goes.

In 2007, she set her sights on television and accepted roles on Johnny and the Sprites, Law & Order: SVU, and Sesame Street. Sutton received a leading TV role in 2015 when she starred in TV Land's Younger alongside Hilary Duff. When Younger wrapped in 2021, she returned to her Broadway roots, starring in The Music Man in 2021 and Once Upon a Mattress in 2024.

As if Sutton doesn't have enough on her plate, she decided to give back and teach in her spare time. In 2010, she taught a theatre masterclass at Ball State University and has been connected with the school ever since. The school gave Sutton an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degree in 2012 after she spoke at the school's commencement. According to Ball State's website, she now works as the school's Instructor of Theatre.

Sutton Foster Actor, Singer, Dancer, Instructor Net worth: $4 million Sutton Foster is a Tony Award-winning actor known for her roles on Broadway and television as Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Younger. Birthdate: March 18, 1975 Birthplace: Statesboro, Ga. Mother: Helen Foster Father: Bob Foster Siblings: Hunter Foster Marriages: Christian Borle (m. 2006 d. 2009), Ted Griffin (m. 2014) Children: Emily (b. 2017) Education: Carnegie Mellon University

Sutton Foster sold her home for $2 million months before her divorce from Ted Griffin surfaced.

Sutton has used the earnings from her impressive net worth wisely. In 2021, she and her husband, Ted, purchased a gorgeous home in Tuxedo, N.Y. for $1.6 million. She called the 1895 Dutch Colonial home "magical" as she flaunted it to Architectural Digest in May 2022. However, two years after buying the home, Sutton and Ted listed it for $2.2 million in December 2023. According to Realtor, the home sold in May 2024.

Several months after the couple sold their home, Page Six confirmed Sutton filed an "uncontested divorce" to her husband. Sutton married Ted in 2014, and they adopted their daughter, Emily, in 2017.

Source: MEGA

The Bunheads star and her husband faced rumors that their marriage when she started working with Hugh on The Music Man. Reports apparently swirled in the Broadway world that the on-stage lovers had quietly embarked on an IRL romance. "They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source told Page Six.