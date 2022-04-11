The antagonist in the film Swimming With Sharks is played by disgraced actor Kevin Spacey. In the movie, his character Buddy says to his personal assistant Guy (Frank Whaley), "Out here it's kill your parents, f--k your friends, and have a nice day."

That's essentially the message of this dark comedy set in Hollywood that centers around an abusive boss (Spacey) and the assistant he puts through hell. Now it's coming to the small screen and we gotta know how the series will differ from the movie.