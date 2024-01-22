Home > Entertainment > Music Late Rapper Takeoff's Dating History Is Full of Speculation and A-Listers At the time of his death, Takeoff was believed to be single. However, he dated stars including Katy Perry. Here's a look at his dating history. By Alex West Jan. 22 2024, Published 9:04 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are the members of Migos — a top-charting rap group that rose to notoriety quickly. Sadly, Takeoff passed away in November 2022 and, at the time of his death, wasn't known to have a significant other.

A look back at Takeoff's life reveals that he had a string of relationships up until his passing. With the level of fame he achieved, it's not shocking that rumors were always swirling about which A-listers he may have been linked to.

Source: Getty Images

What was Takeoff's dating history?

In 2013, Migos really started to hit fame with their song Versace. He played it pretty cool and lowkey in terms of romance for a few years before linking up with pop star Katy Perry.

They went out to a Saturday Night Live afterparty and seemed to really connect. According to Hollywood Life, they “apparently hit it off when they met to record their collab ‘Bon Appetit.'”

Nothing was ever confirmed and, by the time Katy had a child with Orlando Bloom, the romance speculation was squashed — or the fling was at least not active anymore

Now, it gets a little bit confusing because that same year, Takeoff went ahead and rapped about his peer Nicki Minaj. While they didn't really have any romance rumors, her response was interesting at least.

Although Takeoff wrote some slightly vulgar lines about Nicki's body, she didn't seem to mind. "Takeoff verse on Motorsport it’s my s--t tho but ummm I feel like I didn’t peep them lines until the song came out. I was like," she wrote on Twitter.

Although rumors spread quickly that Takeoff and Dream Doll might have been linking up, Nicki was quick to deny it. In 2019, before Takeoff's death, she described how it felt like she "woke up and [was] dating him."

To further shut down the theory, Nicko admitted that they hadn't talked since 2017. When she was asked in an interview what might have started the rumor, she said, “That’s not true. I don’t even know where that came from."

According to reports, Takeoff's most recent partner before his death was Liyah Jade. My News GH explained in 2021 that they were linked together, but take that report with a grain of salt as they also said he has eight children which isn't true.

What was Takeoff's cause of death?

Takeoff died on Nov. 1, 2022, in Texas, according to TMZ. According to many reports, he was involved in a shooting and was found dead when emergency responders arrived on the scene.

The Houston Police Department publicly commented on the situation and informed the locals that there had been a situation. Originally, they avoided giving the public or the media an ID as they wanted to inform the family first. It was later confirmed that it was Takeoff involved in the incident.