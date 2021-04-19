Fans Believe Quavo Will Address His Relationship With Saweetie on "Culture III"

It goes without saying that Migos is one of the biggest hip-hop groups to influence the genre. Ever since members Quavious Keyate "Quavo" Marshall , Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball, and Kiari Kendrell "Offset" Cephus made their start in the industry, the trio has given us countless hits to bop to while navigating their role in shifting the culture.

Many fans have been awaiting their new project, the follow-up to “Culture II,” for quite some time. But the trio has yet to drop the project. And since so much has happened in their respective careers and personal lives, fans are even more excited to stream the project. So, when is the official release date for “Culture III"? Read on to get the tea.

The “Culture III” release date is still unknown.

With so much new music being released by different artists, fans have been wondering what’s the hold up on “Culture III.” Since the group is not going through any label troubles, fans are perplexed as to why new music has not yet arrived. But, it’s a bit more complicated than you may think.

At first, all signs point to the pandemic being the reason that the group has stalled on releasing the new album. And while it is true that COVID-19 does have something to do with the delay, Quavo shared that there is more to it.

While sitting down with The ETC’s Podcast’s Kevin Durant in December 2020, the rapper set the record straight as to why "Culture III" has not yet been released.

Praying that Culture 3 is good, I need peak Migos in my life again 🙏 — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) April 14, 2021 Source: Twitter

“Well this year you know, we had to push back a lot because of COVID-19,” Quavo shared. “Right now we just waiting on 'Culture III.' We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021.” Quavo continued, “We don’t wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album.”

And that makes perfect sense. If you’re a fan of the supergroup then you know that Migos makes club music that gets people hyped. And since public gatherings have all but ceased due to the pandemic, it’s smart of the group to wait until fans are able to enjoy the music like they want us to.

“We want to have an album listening party and have people up in that thang really hearing the album,” Quavo explained. “I can’t drop no album and let the internet judge my album. It just don’t make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that’s what we gon’ do at the top of the year.” However, there is still no set date for when "Culture III" will be released.