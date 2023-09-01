Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Teacher Says She’s “Living a Double Life” While Working at Starbucks on the Weekends Times are hard for many people nowadays. One first-grade teacher found a way to make extra cash as a Starbucks barista. Read on for the full story! By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 1 2023, Published 1:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@yuseli_xoxo

One of my favorite movies of all time is Mean Girls.

Although Mean Girls isn't based on a true story (though still iconic), many real-life Ms. Norburys pick up additional income to make ends meet. On TikTok, one teacher gave her viewers a glimpse into her life as a first-grade teacher by day and a Starbucks barista outside of school hours. Her video caught many fellow side hustlers' attention.

A teacher gained attention on TikTok by showing her “double life” as a teacher and barista.

It’s no secret that most teachers aren’t paid nearly as much as they deserve, no matter their education level. So, like the rest of us who are strapped for cash, teachers must find other ways to keep their lights on.

In August 2023, a woman named Yuseli, who goes by @yuseli_xoxo on TikTok, showed that she’s one of those instructors who works outside of her career job as a first-grade teacher. Yuseli began the video by showing herself wearing a dress in her classroom while speaking to her students in the classroom. “POV: You’re a 23-year-old 1st grade teacher and a Starbucks barista on the weekends,” Yuseli wrote on the video.

As Hannah Montana’s theme song, “Best of Both Worlds,” plays in the background, Yuseli shows more clips of herself teaching her students. In one clip, she’s wearing a graphic tee and jeans while demonstrating something in front of the classroom.

Then, in another clip, she recorded herself taking a moment to fix her hair, followed by photos of her celebrating the first week of school with a photo of her classroom and an additional snap of shirts with the words “First Grade” on it in bold colors. In the rest of the TikTok, Yuseli shows the other side of her double life (presumably the “Miley” side to her “Hannah). She first posted a photo of her and one of her co-workers at the Starbucks where she works.

In the photo, Yuseli wore the brand’s notable apron, and her hair was styled in a ponytail. She then posted another clip of herself making an order and tying her apron up during one of her shifts. “Living double lives 🍎☕️,” the TikToker captioned her video.

Underneath Yuseli’s post, the user received several comments from other users who found her TikTok far too relatable. Many of those who watched the video either had second jobs in addition to their careers or knew someone who did.

“My math teacher works at Texas Roadhouse as a side job 😭,” one TikToker said. “Preschool teacher during 8-4:30 Starbucks barista 5-9 pm 🤩,” commented another. “Medical assistant and Walmart on the weekends 🥲,” a third user admitted.

The teacher’s comments section also included concerns about why Yuseli and other teachers need additional income to survive. One user said they felt it was unfair and likely exhausting that instructors who work all week also have to work on what’s supposed to be their free time.