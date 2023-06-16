Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom This Fan-Made 'Dungeons & Dragons' Compendium Helps Bring 'Zelda' Characters to Your Next Campaign These 'Tears of the Kingdom' 'DnD' characters make it easy for 'Zelda' fans to bring their favorite heroes to the tabletop adventure. By Jon Bitner Jun. 16 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

As one of the hottest releases of 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has seen no shortage of cool fan projects. One of the latest (and greatest) fan projects has created Tears of the Kingdom DnD characters.

The Tears of the Kingdom DnD characters make it easy for you to transport your favorite characters from the TV to your tabletop. Here’s a closer look at the awesome project and how you can use it during your next campaign.

There are five 'Tears of the Kingdom' 'DnD' character templates.

The Tears of the Kingdom Dungeons & Dragons character templates cover five popular races from the game, including Gerudo, Sheikah, Zora, Goron, and Rito. All five are given different skills and perks, which makes it easy to figure out the best way to implement them in your game sessions. According to the fan-made guide, here’s everything you need to know about the five races before adding them to your DnD session.

Zora Not only do Zora characters get Dexterity and Constitution buffs, but they also have a swim speed of 40 feet. Toss in additional skills when wielding Tridents and the ability to breathe underwater, and it’s clear that this DnD guide has designed Zora’s to be one of the best races in the game.

Sheikah The mysterious Sheikah benefit from Dexterity and Intelligence buffs. They also have the unique ability to teleport up to 30 feet when shrouded in darkness. Players can pick to add one of the following proficiencies — Stealth, Acrobatics, or Arcana.

@dungeonanddaphgar 🎲✨ Calling all D&D adventurers! Check out this epic homebrew compendium I created! 🌟🔥 #DnD #Homebrew #LegendofZelda 🔥 Introducing "Sages and Sheikahs!" 🌿⚔️ 🌟 Unleash your inner hero and dive into Hyrule like never before! This compendium features new playable races inspired by The Legend of Zelda universe! 🎮✨ 🔮 Become a stealthy Sheikah and master the arts of shadow! 🗡️ Soar through the skies as a majestic Rito with feathered wings! 🦅 Dive into the depths as a graceful Zora with aquatic powers! 🌊 Embrace the desert-born strength of the fierce Gerudo! 💪 And experience unyielding might as a mighty Goron made of rock! 🌋 💫 Each race comes with unique traits, abilities, and rich lore straight from The Legend of Zelda series! ⚡️ 💻 Click the link in my bio to download the compendium for FREE and embark on legendary adventures with your friends! 🎉✨ 🌟 Share your favorite moments using #RealmsReborn and let's celebrate our Zelda-inspired campaigns together! ⚔️🎭 🎉 Get ready to rewrite history and experience the magic of Hyrule like never before! Gather your party, roll those dice, and let the adventure begin! 🌟🎲 Follow the link in my Instagram for PDF. #DungeonsAndDragons #TabletopRPG #GamingCommunity #dndhombrew ♬ TLoZ ToTK Trailer 3 Music - Liv

Goron The burly Gorons benefit from boosts to Strength and Constitution. They’re also incredibly large — this compendium puts them at anywhere from 7–8 feet tall. One of their best skills is Rolling Charge, which forces your target to succeed on a Strength saving throw. If they fail, they’re knocked prone.

Gerudo Gerudo are given a Dexterity and Charisma increase. They also have high proficiency in the Persuasion skill. And since their home of Gerudo Town is in the middle of a desert, they're resistant to fire and heat damage. Ideal weapons for Gerudo characters include scimitars, shields, and shortbows.

Rito If you’ve played Tears of the Kingdom, it should come as no surprise that this DnD compendium lists them as experts with shortbows and longbows. They also have the special ability of flight, which allows them to get an aerial view of the battlefield. They also benefit from no fall damage and a buff to Dexterity and Wisdom.