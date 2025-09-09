"I Feel Old" — 'Teen Mom' Star Chelsea Houska's Daughter Aubree Turns 16 "Omg little Aubree is 16." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 9 2025, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chelseahouska

Whether you’ve been keeping up with the Teen Mom franchise or not, one name you probably remember, and won’t forget, is Chelsea Houska DeBoer, who first appeared on 16 and Pregnant. Her life was documented as a teen mom with her then-boyfriend, Adam Lind, also the father of her first child, Aubree, who was born in September 2009. Chelsea later returned on Teen Mom 2, quickly becoming a franchise MVP as her relationship with Adam took center stage.

And fans would agree, having watched her grow, overcome struggles, including separating from Adam, and later expanding her family with Cole DeBoer. While Chelsea ultimately left the Teen Mom franchise in 2020, according to People, she still shares family milestones online and on the family’s HGTV show, Down Home Fab, including celebrating her eldest child turning 16! That’s right, Chelsea’s daughter Aubree is nearing young adulthood. Here’s what’s going on in her life.

'Teen Mom' star Chelsea Houska’s daughter, Aubree, has turned 16.

If you didn’t feel old before, you probably do now after learning that Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s oldest daughter, Aubree, has turned 16. The mom of four shared the news on Instagram on Sept. 7, 2025, posting a carousel of photos of the two together, writing, “I have a 16-year-old [cry emoji] my girl. We have been through it all together, and I’m so proud of the woman she is becoming. She has an awesome style, loves skateboarding and music, and is cooler than I’ll ever be.”

The duo celebrated Aubree’s birthday with a bright hot pink, heart-shaped cake that read, “Happy Birthday Aubree!” which Chelsea shared to her Instagram Stories. But that’s not all, Aubree is now learning the family business.

In a clip shared to Instagram on July 10, 2025, Chelsea explained that Aubree had been spending more time at their furniture and decor store, Down Home by DeBoers, “learning, getting invested,” as the mom of four put it. Chelsea added that at 16, Aubree can truly appreciate everything she’s accomplished, especially considering Chelsea had her at just 18, an age when most kids are only starting their young adult lives and heading off to college.

Chelsea Houska's eldest daughter Aubree is now driving and has her own car!

Aside from turning 16 and starting to get involved in the family business, Aubree also got her restricted license at 15 (they live in South Dakota). According to People, who got a sneak peek of Down Home Fab Season 3, Episode 2, Chelsea admitted, “It’s just so crazy to think of your child driving. I’m happy for her to get her license, I’m excited for her, but it’s also terrifying.”