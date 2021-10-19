Tragedy Inspires Comedy — 9 of the Best Memes to Come Out of 'You' Season 3

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of You.

There’s a thin line between comedy and drama, and it turns out that that line is apparently a meme. Many of us cope with tragedy using humor. And, memes often come out of our impulsive need to make light of our frustrations, fears, and observations. The Netflix series You may be dark, but that hasn't stopped the onslaught of hilarious memes.