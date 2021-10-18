Does Matthew Get Murdered in 'You' Season 3? (SPOILERS)

Surprisingly, Matthew survives to the end of You's third season, although Natalie doesn't make it past the season premiere. Matthew was not aware that his wife tried to sleep with Joe. However, Love figures it out and ends up killing Natalie in a jealous rage. Natalie's disappearance is an excellent meta case of "missing white woman syndrome," with all the townsfolk wondering who killed Natalie. (You also aptly names Season 3, Episode 3 after that phrase.)

Matthew's status as Natalie's husband makes him a prime suspect. Naturally, Love panics when she and Joe discover that Matthew designed a tracking ring for Natalie that's likely still on her dead body. Although Joe and Love figure their way out of the tracking conundrum, Matthew continues to investigate who really killed his wife throughout the season.

Matthew does eventually find out that Love murdered Natalie. Love also tried to murder Theo after the two had an icky relationship of sorts, which had strained the relationship between Theo and Matthew. Thankfully, Theo survives the murder attempt, and Joe drops him off at the hospital.

Matthew reunites with Theo there, and the two men successfully survive You Season 3.