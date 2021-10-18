Does Matthew Get Murdered in 'You' Season 3? (SPOILERS)By Katherine Stinson
Oct. 18 2021, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for You Season 3.
What happened to Matthew in Season 3 of You? The third season of the hit Netflix series about the charming killer-stalker Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) dropped on the streaming platform on Oct. 15. Season 3 of You features Joe and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) moving into a suburban neighborhood with their baby boy, Henry.
Scott Speedman plays Matthew Engler: Theo Engler's (Dylan Arnold) stepfather and Natalie Engler's (Michaela McManus) husband. Of course, Matthew's safety became questionable when Joe made Natalie his newest female obsession at the end of Season 2. So, does Matthew survive to the end of You Season 3?
What happens to Matthew in 'You' Season 3?
Surprisingly, Matthew survives to the end of You's third season, although Natalie doesn't make it past the season premiere. Matthew was not aware that his wife tried to sleep with Joe. However, Love figures it out and ends up killing Natalie in a jealous rage. Natalie's disappearance is an excellent meta case of "missing white woman syndrome," with all the townsfolk wondering who killed Natalie. (You also aptly names Season 3, Episode 3 after that phrase.)
Matthew's status as Natalie's husband makes him a prime suspect. Naturally, Love panics when she and Joe discover that Matthew designed a tracking ring for Natalie that's likely still on her dead body. Although Joe and Love figure their way out of the tracking conundrum, Matthew continues to investigate who really killed his wife throughout the season.
Matthew does eventually find out that Love murdered Natalie. Love also tried to murder Theo after the two had an icky relationship of sorts, which had strained the relationship between Theo and Matthew. Thankfully, Theo survives the murder attempt, and Joe drops him off at the hospital.
Matthew reunites with Theo there, and the two men successfully survive You Season 3.
Will Matthew return for 'You' Season 4?
A fourth season of You has already been officially confirmed by Netflix. Will Scott return as Matthew?
With Joe departing for Paris in the You Season 3 finale, the jury's still out on whether or not any of Joe and Love's neighbors will return for Season 4. Joe does leave baby Henry in Dante's (Ben Mehl) care, so it is plausible fans could see him and other locals once again. Currently, the official cast list for Season 4 has not been confirmed beyond Penn returning as Joe.
Matthew Engler was a great character for Season 3 of You, and Scott did a fantastic job portraying a man searching for answers about his wife's murder. Hopefully, he'll have a chance to return for You Season 4. Stay tuned for updates.
Watch all three seasons of You on Netflix.