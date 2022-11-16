Here Is the 4-1-1 on the Instagram Accounts of 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' Cast
Physically demanding competition shows have become all the rage on social media — from American Ninja Warrior to Tough As Nails. Over the years, MTV has joined the category via the hit show The Challenge. Viewers have seen the show branch out into different franchises that include Friend of Faux, USA, All Stars, and more. Now, Ride or Dies is the latest series to become a hot topic.
The network is known to cast various folks from the MTV space and beyond — from The Real World, Are You the One?, and more. Since the show focuses on unbreakable bonds between friends, family, and partners, folks continue to have a vested interest in learning about the cast. Here are the cast Instagrams of The Challenge: Ride or Dies.
Here are the Instagram accounts of the cast of MTV's 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies.'
Everyone loves to see new competitors and veterans fight to the finish. here are the competitors for The Challenge Season 38 aka Ride or Dies.
- Amber Borzotra (@amberborzata)
- Jakk Maddox (@jakkofheartss)
- Kailua Bird (@kailah_casillas)
- Nam Vo (@nam.vo.official)
- Emmy Russ (@emmyruss)
- Sam Bird (@samrobertbird)
- Devin Walker (@mtv_devin)
- Tori Deal (@tori_deal)
- Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat (@fessyfitness)
- Moriah Jadea (@moriahjadea)
- Laurel Stucky (@laurelstucky)
- Turbo (@turabi)
- Tamara Alfaro (@tamaraalfaro)
- Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas)
- Nurys Mateo (@nuryskmateo)
- Jay Starrett (@jqskim)
- Michele Fitzgerald (@mich_fitz)
- Horacio Guiterrez (@horcasioguiterrezjr)
- Olivia Kaiser (@oliviaannkaiser)
- Kim Tränka (@kim-tnka)
- Colleen Schneider (@colleenschneider)
- Johnny Middlebrooks (@Johnny_llee)
- Raven Rochelle (@itsravyn)
- Tommy Bracco (@tommybracco)
- Analyse Talavera (@analysetalavera)
- Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (@johnnybananas)
- Nany Gonzalez (@nanycarmen)
- Jordan Wiseley (@Jordan_wiseley)
- Anessa Ferreria (@anessamtv)
- Darrell Taylor (@darrell_taylor_lb4lb)
- Veronica Portillo (@v_cakes)
- Kaycee Clark (@kcsince1987)
- Kenny Clark (@officialkennyclark)
Where can you watch 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies'?
Folks who can't get enough of The Challenge franchise are in for a treat.
Season 38 officially hit the small screen on Oct. 12, 2022, on MTV. The show is set to follow a fall schedule from October 2022 through December 2022.
While IMDb only lists episode dates through the end of November 2022, we can assume that the season will wrap before the end of December.
However, there is no telling if delays due to the holiday season will affect the airing schedule.
When is the finale for 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies'?
Since details surrounding the finale of The Challenge: Ride or Dies have yet to be disclosed to the public, we can only assume when the finale will take place.
Previous seasons of The Challenge have had anywhere from 20 to 22 episodes. And since IMDb only has eight episodes listed, it's highly likely the details about the remaining episodes will be released as the season continues. So, we can't concretely say when the finale will take place.
If producers decide to flip the script with only 10 episodes, the show will likely conclude in December 2022. However, if producers follow the normal order of 20 episodes or more, we're looking at a possible early March 2022 finale. Only time will tell.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.