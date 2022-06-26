Meet the New Faces of ‘The Chi’ Season 5

The Chi returns for its fifth season tonight, Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. And if you tune into Season 5, you’ll see new faces joining the mix!

Showtime calls The Chi “a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

And Season 5 “delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community, and self.”