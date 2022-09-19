Here's Everything We Know About Season 3 of 'The Equalizer,' Including the Release Date

With fall finally upon us, it's officially time for some of our favorite TV shows to return with all new seasons. That means more NCIS, more Abbott Elementary, and for Queen Latifah fans, more of The Equalizer on CBS.

This reboot of the 1980s series of the same name (which also received two film adaptations starring Denzel Washington) stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a woman who works uses her experience as a former CIA operative to enact vigilante justice in the streets of New York City.