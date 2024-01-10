Home > Television 'The Parent 'Hood's' Excellence Isn't Discussed Enough — Here's Where The Cast Is Now! 'The Parent 'Hood' ran on the WB from 1995 until 1999. Here's where you can find the main cast now! By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 10 2024, Published 11:59 a.m. ET Source: WB/X

The '90s was undoubtedly a golden era for Black Hollywood. During that time, it was uncommon to see beautiful, successful families or a hilarious group of friends navigating their issues in less than 30 minutes (not including the epic '90s commercials in between episodes). On Jan. 18, 1995, The Parent 'Hood became one of the sitcoms that would go down in '90s sitcom history. The series follows an upper-middle-class family of six living in Manhattan, N.Y., and is a take on Father Knows Best.

After airing on the WB, The Parent 'Hood had a four-season run on the network before it was abruptly canceled in 1999. Thanks to YouTube and streaming services, the series lives on forever. However, fans last saw the cast together in the show wrapped and wonder what they've been up to since the series wrapped. Fortunately, we've got the answers.

Here's where the cast of The Parent 'Hood is now!

Robert Townsend

Legendary director and producer Robert Townsend is responsible for The Parent 'Hood's inception. In addition to starring in the series as the somewhat clueless patriarch, Robert Peterson, Robert also executive-produced it. Since The Parent 'Hood ended, Robert has continued working behind and in front of the screen. He starred in movies such as Up, Up, and Away, Undercover Brother, and Black Lightning while directing countless projects, including The Best Man: Final Chapters and Power Book IV: Force.

The Bear fans may have also noticed the iconic TV dad playing Ayo Edebiri's character, Sydney's dad, Emmanuel Adamu.

Suzzanne Douglas

Suzzanne Douglas The Parent 'Hood's matriarch, Jerri Peterson. While Jerri was a doting wife and mother, she knew what she wanted from life and returned to the workforce after having four children. We stan. After The Parent 'Hood, Suzanne, an acclaimed stage and screen actor, landed multiple roles on The Good Wife, Law & Order, and one playing Whitney Houston's mother, Cissy Houston, in the Lifetime biopic Whitney.

Sadly, in July 2021, Suzanne's husband, Jonathan Cobb, announced the actor had died of cancer complications at 64. Upon her death, several of her Parent 'Hood co-stars publicly expressed their grief.

Faizon Love

After success with roles as Big Worm on Friday, Bebe's Kids, and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, comedian Faizon Love joined The Parent 'Hood as Robert's best bud, Wendell Wilcox. Fans of the show will recall Wendell and Robert frequently finding themselves in trouble. Faizon left The Parent 'Hood in 1998. Since then, he's appeared in countless movies and TV shows. When he's not working, he routinely finds himself on his comic peers' enemy list for sharing his take on the industry. Just ask Katt Williams!

Reagan Gomez

Reagan Gomez starred in The Parent 'Hood as Robert and Jeri's eldest daughter, Zaria Peterson. Zaria was the quintessential stylish teenager all young girls wanted to be. Once The Parent 'Hood wrapped, Reagan continued booking roles on screen and behind the scenes as a voice actor. Some of her more recent roles include Steven Universe, Queen Sugar, and Rick and Morty.

Kenny Blank

Kenny Blank played Michael Peterson for two seasons on The Parent 'Hood. The eldest brother in the group was most known for being the voice of reason in his family. Fans will remember Kenny's time on The Parent 'Hood ended when he was written out of the show in 1997, with the Peterson family stating he went away to college. Kenny has since continued acting and is known for his voiceover role as Darren Patterson in As Told By Ginger.

Tyrone Burton

Tyrone Burton played T.K. Anderson. T.K., a troubled, streetwise kid, joined the Peterson household soon after Michael went to college. Tyrone appeared in The Parent 'Hood from 1997 until the series wrapped in 1999. Since it ended, he appeared in guest roles on Cold Case and That's So Raven and starred in several indie films. Today, the actor is a pastor in Virginia.

Curtis Williams

Curtis Williams played Nicholas Peterson, the precocious younger son of Robert and Jeri. After The Parent 'Hood ended, Curtis had a few roles in Moesha, Malcolm in the Middle, and That's So Raven. However, according to his IMDb, Curtis last appeared in TV or movie roles in the early 2000s. The private actor also doesn't have any visible social media accounts.

