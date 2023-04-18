Home > Gaming Source: EA Build the Plant Sanctuary of Your Dreams With 'The Sims 4' Greenhouse Haven Kit 'The Sims 4' announced two new kits on April 18, including the Greenhouse Sanctuary kit, which promises to be "fit for any gardening lover." Let's take a look. By Elissa Noblitt Apr. 18 2023, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

On April 11, 2023, The Sims 4 official Twitter account teased four new packs and a "hot update" to come soon — and now, on April 18, they've officially announced two of the kits: the Basement Treasures kit and the Greenhouse Haven kit. Both kits focus on allowing users to created "well-loved spaces" for your Sims, according to a statement by The Sims 4 team, with the latter kit appealing to greenery and gardening lovers.

So, what does this new kit entail? And how is it different from the Blooming Rooms kit released in 2021, which is also centered around greenery? Let's take a look.

Source: EA

The Greenhouse Haven kit will give your green-thumbed Sims new places to flourish.

Based on limited information and screenshots available, it looks like the Greenhouse Haven kit will be full of new items to take your Sim's green thumb to another level. A gorgeous set of floor-to-ceiling windows and a matching door make for the perfect greenhouse (or even a sunroom in your Sim's home), and it looks like players will also be getting new plant shelves, new planters to grow your favorite crops and flowers, what looks like a new flower arranging table, and even more goodies to bring your garden to life. Only time will tell if this kit comes with any new gameplay features.

While the Blooming Rooms kit included a plethora of potted indoor plants and plant-themed decor to spruce up your home, it seems that the Greenhouse Haven kit is more focused on actual gardening.

Craft the ideal space for your green thumb 🌱 or bring life back into the worn down with the new The Sims 4 #GreenhouseHavenKit & The Sims 4 #BasementTreasuresKit 💚



Available April 20th ✨ pic.twitter.com/PdA5IdznUY — The Sims (@TheSims) April 18, 2023