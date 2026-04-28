'The Sims' Supports Megan Thee Stallion With Shady Post After Klay Thompson Split "If you can’t handle a Hottie stay out of the kitchen." By Darrell Marrow Published April 28 2026, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s breakup has reached every corner of the internet, including the gaming world. After the rapper confirmed she ended her relationship with the Dallas Mavericks player, the official account for The Sims jumped into the chat with a shady, supportive X post that had fans screaming.

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The Moulin Rouge star announced on April 25 that she and Klay split after going public with their romance in July 2025. In a statement to People, Megan said she ended the relationship because her trust was violated. “Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” she said. Now, The Sims has entered the conversation and is showing love to the rapper.

Source: Mega

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'The Sims' showed support for Megan Thee Stallion.

The team behind The Sims posted a clear jab at Klay, and the internet ate it up. The post showed a basketball player standing in a kitchen surrounded by flames. The caption read, “If you can’t handle a Hottie stay out of the kitchen.”

If you can’t handle a Hottie❤️‍🔥 stay out of the kitchen😒 pic.twitter.com/ArerpSHvEH — The Sims (@TheSims) April 27, 2026

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Before releasing her own statement, Megan appeared to call out Klay in an Instagram Story. “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’” she posted. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be 'monogamous????' ” she continued. “B***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

Megan was not just randomly getting love from The Sims. In June 2025, EA announced a “Hotties Play Thee Sims” livestream at Dream Con 2025 with Megan, Quen Blackwell, and creator Danielle “Ebonix” Udogaranya.

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During the event, Megan and Quen created Sims, and Megan’s dog 4oe even got Simified through the Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack. EA also said fans could download Megan and 4oe’s Sims in The Sims 4 Gallery. She did not become a permanent base-game character, but EA promoted a downloadable Megan Sim through its Gallery and built a whole “Hotties Play Thee Sims” theme.

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What has Klay Thompson said about Megan Thee Stallion?

Klay has not publicly responded to Megan’s claims. However, WNBA player Lexie Brown also got pulled into online rumors after the breakup, but she denied any involvement and made it clear she wanted no part of the internet mess. “I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,” the athlete wrote, per E! News.