Fans Are Really Looking Forward to 'Bridgerton' Season 2 — These Are Their Thirstiest Tweets So Far

Anthony Bridgerton is played by Jonathan Bailey on the show. According to Twitter, tons of people find him very attractive. One user, @Qwerfyyyy, wrote, “I will never get over Bridgerton Season 2, I fear, until I have my very own Anthony.”

Another user, @X_aline_x, wrote, “I’m obsessed with Anthony Bridgerton.” They were sure to add a quick GIF of him lounging shirtless on a bed surrounded by pillows with a flirtatious smile on his face.