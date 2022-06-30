Let's Hitch a Ride: Here's How You Can Watch 'Ticket to Paradise'
A new romantic comedy by Ol Parker transports us to the sunny beaches of Bali, Indonesia. But unlike its title, Ticket to Paradise, would suggest, what we find there is far from the slow-paced, idyllic world of tropical vacations. Instead of long, peaceful days spent on the beach, the leads of Ticket to Paradise face a crucial task: talking some sense into their daughter before she gets hitched to the wrong guy. Is Ticket to Paradise streaming? Here's how you can catch the movie.
Is 'Ticket to Paradise' streaming, and if so, where?
Ticket to Paradise is produced by Universal Pictures, Smokehouse Pictures, Red Om Films, and Working Title Films and distributed by Universal Pictures — without the involvement of a streaming giant. Ticket to Paradise arrives in cinemas on Oct. 21, 2022, which is bound to leave movie buffs and rom-com lovers somewhat disgruntled. Ticket to Paradise is not yet available for streaming, though it may get picked up later by a mainstream platform such as Netflix, HBO Max, or Hulu.
The film stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney in its lead roles. The seasoned pros portray the bitterly divorced couple now on a mission to persuade their well-adjusted and forward-thinking daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), and convince her to bail on her wedding. With its snappy dialogue, well-rounded characters and neatly-paced plot, Ticket to Paradise is bound to become a fan favorite — once it arrives in cinemas.
The trailer of 'Ticket to Paradise' was released on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
The trailer teasing the juicy plot points — including the unexpected reunion of Lily's parents — was first made available on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Ticket to Paradise was reportedly filmed between November 2021 and February 2022 in Australia. This would suggest that the movie is fresh out of post-production.
Here's what you should know about the 'Ticket to Paradise' filming locations.
Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and the rest of the crew traveled to Queensland, Australia to shoot the movie. Per IMDb, filming locations include Whitsunday Islands, a national park renowned for its breathtaking coral reefs, sandy beaches, and diverse marine life.
The cast and crew were also spotted in Gold Coast, a city famed for its vast natural reserves, and, you guessed it, ravishing coastline. The Tangalooma Island Resort on Moreton Island, Australia, and Hamilton Island can be spotted in the background in several scenes.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney play the lead roles in 'Ticket to Paradise.' Who else is a part of the cast?
Ticket to Paradise marks Julia and George's latest collaboration. The A-listers have already worked together on box office hits like Money Monster, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and, of course, the Ocean's movie series. In Ticket to Paradise, they will be joined by Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris), Billie Lourd (American Horror Story and Booksmart), Maxime Bouttier (Meet Me After Sunset), and others.