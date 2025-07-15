Tim Daly Raised Children With Another Actor Long Before His and Tea Leoni’s Marriage The 'Private Practice' alum managed to get at least one of his children to follow in his footsteps. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 15 2025, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@timmydaly

Actor Tim Daly, born James Timothy Daly (who knew??) is a member of Hollywood royalty. He is the son of late actors James and Mary Hope Daly (nee Hope Newell), and you may have also recognized his sister, actor Tyne Daly. Fun fact: Tyne and Tim have both acted in Shonda Rhimes' ShondaLand productions, as she played Dr. Derek and Dr. Amelia Shepherd's mom on Grey's Anatomy while Tim played Pete Wilder on Private Practice. Small world!

The Wings actor added to his star-studded lineage when he married fellow actor Tea Leoni. The pair tied the knot in July 2025, over a decade after they met on the set of Madam Secretary. With Tim being so connected in Hollywood, many would like to know if he has children and if they're also in the acting biz. Here's what to know.

Does Tim Daly have any children?

Tim is a father to his two children, Sam and Emelyn Daly. His children were born during his first marriage to actor Amy Van Nostrand. Tim and Amy, who is best known for her roles from her stage roles, including Broadway's The Hot House, were married from 1982-2010. They seemingly remained cordial for their two children.

Tim's son, Sam, is an actor like his parents. According to his IMDb, he has appeared in multiple films and TV shows, such as The Office, 9-1-1 Lone Star, Bel-Air, and Law & Order. As for Emelyn, she opted not to pursue a career in acting and instead decided to work in the nutritional industry. Her Instagram bio shows she's a nutrition coach and chef with an intention to "Helping women reclaim peace & power in body & food."

Tim's Instagram account shows he's quite active in his children's lives. Many of his posts include cooking with his daughter or enjoying time outdoors with his son. Tim also likely gives Sam acting advice, considering they filmed a TV show together called The Daly Show in 2022.

Tim Daly is also a grandpa! Meet his grandchildren.

In addition to raising his own children, Tim has enjoyed his new chapter as a grandfather. In March 2017, his first grandchild, Owen James Daly, was born to his son, Sam, and Sam's wife, Marissa Bataille. The Wings star also shared in February 2019 that he became a two-time grandpa when his second grandson, Hudson Louis Daly was born.

"Two grandsons?!?!" Tim wrote underneath Sam's X (formerly Twitter) of Marissa holding their So many blessings."

Two grandsons?!?! So many blessings. https://t.co/gT3No7g4Ia — Tim Daly (@TimmyDaly) March 2, 2019

Tim's children have also shared how their dad is a blessing to them. In October 2024, Sam posted a throwback photo of him and his dad walking outside wearing coats and scarves. Sam then captioned Tim's post by congratulating him for celebrating 42 years of sobriety. Tim has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in interviews, including a September 2024 appearance on Cat Greenleaf's Soberness podcast.

