When asked about the potential for additional chapters of Tokyo Vice, J.T. Rogers made it clear that they're interested.

"Well, we'd love to. I mean I keep getting texts almost weekly from actors and crew [members] in Japan and around the world saying, 'When do we go back [to continue filming]?' and I was like, 'It's not my call. Thank you for thinking it's the showrunner's call!'" J.T. Rogers told Collider.