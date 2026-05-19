Tom Kane’s Cause of Death — What Happened to the ‘Star Wars’ Voice Actor? "Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever." By Alisan Duran Published May 19 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tkanevo

Tom Kane, the legendary voice actor best known for bringing beloved animated characters to life, has died at the age of 64. Fans across generations recognize his voice from iconic franchises like Star Wars and The Powerpuff Girls, where he played memorable characters that helped define childhoods for millions.

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His death was confirmed by his representative, Zach McGinnis, who shared additional details about the longtime actor’s final days and legacy. Tom's passing has already sparked tributes online from fans celebrating his decades-long entertainment career.

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What was Tom Kane’s cause of death?

According to TMZ, Tom died on Monday at a hospital in Kansas City while surrounded by his family. His representative confirmed the actor died from complications connected to the severe stroke he suffered in 2020.

The medical emergency reportedly affected Kane’s speech and communication abilities. Following the stroke, he stepped away from voice acting and officially retired in 2021 after decades in the entertainment industry. Tom’s representative told the outlet, “Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever.”

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Tom Kane voiced several iconic animated characters throughout his career.

Tom became one of the most recognizable voices in animation and gaming during his more than 30-year career. Many fans especially knew him as the voice of Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls.

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He also voiced characters in projects including Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Kim Possible, Scooby-Doo, and Wolverine and the X-Men. Beyond television and film, Tom contributed voice work to major video game franchises, including Call of Duty and several Star Wars titles.

His final Instagram post reportedly featured a reunion with the Powerpuff Girls characters, showing Tom smiling alongside the beloved cartoon trio that helped define part of his career. He captioned the photo, “Reunited with my girls!!”

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Tom Kane is survived by his wife and children.

Outside of his career, Tom was also known as a devoted family man. According to his representative, he and his wife, Cindy Roberts, built a large family together that included nine children through biological birth, adoption, and fostering.

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“Beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man,” the representative said in a statement shared with TMZ. “Tom was a devoted husband and father, who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children — three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering.”